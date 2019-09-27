SES Pro-Am fundraising tennis tournament returns Oct. 12 at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

The 14th Annual Sean Eduardo Sanchez (SES) fundraising Pro-Am will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at 1 p.m. at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, located at 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe, California. Tennis-playing amateurs who will pay a donation entry fee in three separate divisions (men’s division, open division and women’s division), will be partnered with local tennis professionals to compete for the championship. Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the children enrolled in the SES Tennis Center located in Tecate, Mexico, (a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization), which provides access to tennis lessons, free tennis equipment and cross border tournament transportation while also supporting the efforts of the Empty Cradle, a San Diego nonprofit organization that helps parents cope with the loss of an infant before, during or after birth. (emptycradle.org).

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa has underwritten and hosted the event at the resort for the past 13 consecutive years. Primary sponsors of the two-day Pro-Am as of this printing include: Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa; Brad and Julie Worley; Fred Luddy; Sheila Weinstock; Gerald Parsky; Steve and Paige Huffman; David Moore; CGS3 Law Firm; EMS Marketing Consulting; Patrick Dugan and Family; Donald Shepherd; Cali Comfort Barbeque; Coffee Ambassador; Stephanie Kourie; Lomas Santa Fe Country Club; Wilson Sporting Goods, and Volkert Investments.

There are currently 150 children enrolled in the tennis Program at the SES Tennis Center, which has grown since inception in 2004 to include four regulation-size tennis courts. The tennis facility includes two hard-court surfaces and two clay-court surfaces, as well as lights for evening practice and competitions. Visit sestenniscenter.org for further details on the tennis center.

A highlight of the two-day event is a Sponsor Party on the evening of Friday, Oct. 11, that will be hosted in Rancho Santa Fe. The Sponsor Party includes a buffet dinner, beverages, coffee bar and entertainment by musician Andrew Fakhouri. Reservations may be purchased for $105 per person to attend the Sponsor Party on Oct. 11, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The tennis tournament the following day at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa on Oct. 12, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., includes a barbeque and trophy presentation for a price of $85 per person (children under 10 are welcomed at $40 per child for this family-friendly event). A combined price of $185 per adult is available to attend both events.

The Founders of the nonprofit organization, Eduardo and Amelia Sanchez, accomplished a life-long dream to construct public tennis courts for use by all the citizens of Tecate, regardless of their ability to pay. Eduardo and Amelia officially dedicated the project on June 4, 2004, in memory of their deceased infant son, Sean Eduardo. For further information regarding the nonprofit SES Tennis Center, or to purchase reservations to attend the events, please call (858) 864-8536 or email emsmci@aol.com. Details on the additional beneficiary, Empty Cradle, may be located at www.emptycradle.org.

