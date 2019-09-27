Rancho Santa Fe Big Band swing orchestra annual concert to be held Nov. 3

The RSF Big Band 17-piece swing orchestra will hold its popular fall concert Sunday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Village Church Fellowship Hall.

The Rancho Santa Big Band is dedicated to the preservation and performance of the music of the “Greatest Generation” also known as the Swing Era. The band is big, bold and performs the actual arrangements of talented musician/composers of the 1930s and ’40s.

The orchestra was conceived by former band director, the late Professor Jack Wheaton along with producer and trumpet player Dominick Addario, MD and is in its 19th year.

Conducted by longtime band member and bassist Dave Murray, the line-up includes some of the finest musicians in Southern California, including Bob Mathes, Les Keppics, Larry Meregilano, and Chris Klich. Vocalist and event organizer Marie Addario brings soulful swing to the lineup. Band members have played with Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, Jimmy Dorsey and Glenn Miller, and have backed up greats such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Peggy Lee and more.

This nonprofit organization has contributed to various San Diego charities, including the Camp Pendleton Marine Family Food Drive, KSDS Radio, and local organizations in their home town. The band has performed on the greens at both the La Jolla Cove and Rancho Santa Fe July 4th concerts.

The concert is a Pops-like event with bring your own wine and appetizers. All seating is at tables of 10.

Tables of 10 persons may be reserved at a discount for $500 per table.

Individual tickets are $55 and may be purchased by calling RSF Big Band at 858-756-4542.

