Event briefs: Sept. 19

NC Rep presents Tuesday Night Comics

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, etc.

Tuesday Night Comics will occur on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.

Del Mar Foundation community picnic

The Del Mar Foundation invites the community to its annual picnic on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 12-4 p.m. at Powerhouse Park.

There will be live music by “SoCal Beach Band” Shaka, along with traditional lawn games, face painting, bubbles, a beer garden sponsored by Viewpoint Brewing Company and sandwiches sponsored by Board & Brew. New this year will be San Diego Sandcastles instruction and a fun competition. Visit delmarfoundation.org for more information.

Volunteers needed for Crest Canyon clean-up

Crest Canyon Weed Warriors will hold a clean-up Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 14295 Recuerdo Drive, Del Mar, 92014. Spring brings lovely blooms, but some are more welcome than others. There is a need to clear invasive star thistle and mustard in Crest Canyon. With enough hands and a few hours, it should be possible to halt invaisive encroachment into this sensitive canyon habitat. Meet with close-toed shoes, wear clothes appropriate for hiking and light bushwhacking, and bring water.

The Scream Zone

The Scream Zone returns Sept. 27-Nov. 2 at the Del Mar ‘Scaregrounds. Hop on The Haunted Hayride and you’ll want to huddle together as you twist and turn into creepy destinations including the vampire-infested Dead End Truck Stop, the zombie-land Midway and the Mutant Mine Shaft.

Inside The House of Horror, you’ll walk among the dead in the Dia de los Muertos Graveyard, meet the drooling blood-hungry host Penny Wise and have your fate determined by a deranged King in his Judgement Hall. Oh, and watch your back in the zombie maze!

For times and more information, visit thescreamzone.com; (858) 755-1161.

CV Democratic Club to host State Rep. Brian Maienschein at September meeting

The Carmel Valley Democratic Club invites local interested residents to its September meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The meeting will be held at the Carmel Valley Library, 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego, from 6 p.m. -7:45 p.m.

The club will present Carmel Valley’s State Representative Brian Maienschein as its featured speaker. Maienschein was elected to his fourth term in the California State Legislature last year. As well as serving Carmel Valley, the 77th district includes Poway, Rancho Santa Fe, Mira Mesa and Scripps Ranch. He surprised many people in early 2019 when he switched parties and became a Democrat.

Maienschein will give an update on the district and answer questions

The California primary election has been moved up to March 3, 2020 and the Carmel Valley Democrats Club will be hosting candidates throughout the primary season. Residents can keep up to date by becoming members or at www.cvdemclub.org/calendar.

Attendance is free. For more information, visit: www.cvdemclub.org/calendar.

KIDS Rosh Hashanah Farmers Market

The KIDS Rosh Hashanah Farmers Market is coming to Rancho Santa Fe on Monday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at Morgan Run Resort.

Start the year out fresh with an organic, hands-on experience that brings the local goodness of the High Holidays to life.

In this interactive farmers market children will go booth to booth exploring the symbolic foods of Rosh Hashanah with new recipes and techniques. Activities include Artisanal challah, Apple mocktails, Carrot cake pops and a pomegranate fruit salad. First 20 families to register will receive a personalized tote bag to collect recipe cards and goodies at each booth. Come along and bring your friends.

Free entry with High Holiday reservation. For more information, visit info@jewishrsf.com or call 858-756-7571. RSVP at info@JewishRSF.com.

— A project of the Fraida - Cameron RSF Hebrew School of the Arts

San Diego Outreach Synagogue to host musical High Holy Days services at Morgan Run

San Diego Outreach Synagogue (SDOS) will be holding unique, musical High Holy Days services open to the San Diego community at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe. The schedule for these services will be:

Rosh Hashanah morning: Monday, Sept. 30; 10 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., followed by a complimentary vegetarian lunch

Yom Kippur evening (Kol Nidre): Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7-9 p.m.

 Yom Kippur morning (including Yizkor memorial service): Wednesday, Oct. 9; 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The cost for High Holy Days tickets (including all three services) is $180 (or $120 for SDOS members) and may be purchased via the SDOS website at: www.sdo-synagogue.org. Those who prefer to pay by check may call: (858) 280-6331 or email: Cantor@sdo-synagogue.org.

Services will be led by Cantor Cheri Weiss and the Outreach Band, which features Diane Benaroya on keyboards, Rocky Smolin on bass and Dan Weiss on guitar. Special musical guests will include violinist Alicia Previn and oboist/vocalist Emilia Lopez-Yañez.

Founded in 2018, SDOS is an independent, egalitarian congregation blending creativity with tradition. SDOS welcomes people of all ages, religious backgrounds, gender and sexual orientations.

SDOS holds monthly musical Friday night Shabbat evening services in North University City, followed by vegetarian potluck dinners. Details regarding location of SDOS Shabbat services is provided upon registration.

To register for these musical High Holy Days and Shabbat services and all SDOS events, and for membership information, visit: www.sdo-synagogue.org or call 858-280-6331.

San Diego Outreach Synagogue is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF’s Rosh Hashanah dinner

The local community is invited to celebrate the New Year together as one family. With warm and meaningful High Holiday services led by RSF Rabbi Levi Raskin throughout the holiday.

A Rosh Hashanah dinner, including holiday favorites such as round challah and honey and homemade gefilte fish, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m., at Morgan Run Resort in Rancho Santa Fe.

No background or affiliation necessary. A special children’s program will be held at the event. Advance reservation required.

For more information on the Rosh Hashanah dinner and other Rosh Hashanah events or to make a reservation, visit www.jewishRSF.com or contact Chabad Jewish Center of RSF at 858-756-7571 or info@jewishRSF.com.

Location address: Morgan Run Resort, 5690 Cancha De Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, 92091.

Del Mar Rose Society speaker event: ‘Shrubs that Show’

The Del Mar Rose Society welcomes the American Rose Society President Bob Martin as its speaker Sept. 26 on the topic “Shrubs that Show.”

It is a program on showing shrub roses that perform well on the show tables, as cut flowers for the kitchen table and in the garden. Varieties emphasized include the best of the David Austin roses and others in the style of his “English Roses.”

The program is accompanied by beautiful photographs, many by Dona Martin. It concludes with an update of the Great Garden Restoration at America’s Rose Garden in Shreveport, Louisiana.

6:30-7 p.m. Wine and Cheese Social, 7-8 p.m. “Shrubs that Show” presentation at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar. Call (858) 922-2472. Public welcome.

Animal Visions Art Show and a call for submissions

Animal Visions, an exhibition of 2D and 3D animal art, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Del Mar Civic Center Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar. The Oct. 18 gathering includes a dance performance and a wine and cheese reception sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation.

The Arts Advisory Committee is organizing the event and has issued a call for 2D and 3D submissions. The deadline is Oct. 11. See www.delmar.ca.us/art for entry form and show requirements. Entries can be submitted to delmarartshow@gmail.com.

ArtReach Hosts 7th Annual Party Arty

ArtReach, a nonprofit aimed at increasing equity in visual arts education to K-8 schools throughout San Diego County, will host the 7th annual Party Arty with the theme Tacos and Tequila on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The colorful Tacos and Tequila themed celebration will feature live entertainment, festive food and artisanal tequilas at a stunning Rancho Santa Fe home and garden. Proceeds from the annual event will support the Access to Art program, which allows ArtReach to bring teaching artists, art materials and standards-based lesson plans to schools that do not have arts education as part of their curriculum.

Tickets for Party Arty Tacos and Tequila can be purchased at www.artreachsandiego.org/events.

For more information about the event or ArtReach please visit www.artreachsandiego.org.

Workshop at SB Library to help students who struggle with reading and attention

Does your child have trouble reading or paying attention? Community members are invited to a workshop to experience a fast way to improve your child’s reading, attention span, and memory retention.

At this workshop you will learn how using PATH neurotraining speeds up your child’s brain so your child is more excited about reading.

This is a no-cost no-obligation workshop with live demos. If you want to see immediate results measured before and after PATH training, then bring your child and come to the workshop in the Study Rooms at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 92075 on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 – 2 p.m. to see this innovative brain training that improves reading speed after only one training cycle. Visit the website: pathtoreading.com to learn more.

Computers will be available to have a hands-on experience. Seating is limited, so to reserve you and your child’s place, contact Dr. Teri Lawton at 310-903-6009 or tlawton@pathtoreading.com.

beWELL Fitness Fair

The La Jolla and Carmel Valley units of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary will hold the second annual beWELL Fitness Fair Sunday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the La Jolla High School Stadium. This family-friendly fundraiser features a fitness boot camp, yoga class, local vendors, live entertainment and opportunity drawing for guests to enjoy.

Net proceeds will benefit the new Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department and affiliate programs at Rady Children’s, the region’s first emergency facility dedicated to children experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis. The facility is scheduled to open in 2020. To register for the event, visit www.bewellfitnessfair.com.

Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 9th Annual Business Expo

For the 9th year in a row, the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual Business Expo Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. This event allows for local businesses to come together to and network and stimulate open dialogue between themselves and the community.

Attendees will enjoy the Country Club’s luxurious poolside setting while getting to explore over 50 unique local businesses for the evening, while also getting to listen to the live entertainment provided and taste exceptional food from the local restaurants featured. Each business will provide a gift to be raffled off all throughout the evening.

The best thing about the Business Expo is that attendance is free and open to everyone- no ticket or purchase needed. Lomas Santa Fe Country Club is located at 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach, 92075. For more information, call: (858)755-4775 or visit: facebook.com/events/654394435055220/

San Diego Polo Classic

The San Diego Polo Classic will be held in the 3,000-seat Del Mar Arena on Sept. 28. Tickets are available from general admission tickets at $25 to Millionaire’s Row Boxes.

The San Diego Polo Classic will feature two exciting polo games (6:30 p.m. Douglas Elliman team vs Silver Seas Yachts and 8:15 p.m. Porsche San Diego vs Tommy Bahama), an Open Bar cocktail party from 6-7 p.m.(Millionaire’s Row Box attendees), Tommy Bahama informal modeling, Fascinator hat contest and post game party with the polo players. On the fashion side there is a fascinator hat contest for the women. Prizes will be awarded for most elegant and humorous. Tommy Bahama will also provide informal modeling. For tickets, call 760-668-6093 or visit poloamerica.com/san-diego-polo-classic.

24th Annual Encinitas Oktoberfest

The 24th Annual Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 on Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real. This event will include authentic German entertainment, a beer garden, parade, carnival rides, family fun zone, craft fair and more. Free. (760) 753-6041. support@encinitaschamber.com

Blowout sale at Flower Hill

A multi-store massive blowout sale at Flower Hill Promenade will be held Saturday through Saturday Sept. 28 - Oct. 5. Everything is 50%-90% off. Clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, decor, gifts and more. In the old Vandevort space - lower level in the row - 2700 Via de la Valle in Del Mar.

Products from Sheridan Rancho Valencia, Madison San Diego, Fairen Del, Del Lago Beverly Hills and Del Lago Kelowna. Call 858-259-1120 for more information.

Community beach event at Torrey Pines SNR

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve announces a “What’s On the Beach and What’s in the Ocean?” event. Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the picnic tables near the parking lot for the south beach, just past the ranger kiosk.

The event includes a short lecture and displays by Jane and Ray Barger, and an easy nature discovery beach walk suitable for families with children. This event is free with Reserve entrance fee. Visit torreypine.org for directions.

Wavecrest Woodies

The 40th Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet takes place 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Moonlight Beach Parking lot, on the corner of 3rd and C Street in Encinitas, featuring breakfast, concerts, sunset dinner, prizes and an auction.

A Woodies Cruise Hwy 101 will take place at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. Those who are interested will meet at the Encinitas Civic Center. Free. sandiegowoodies.com

Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Belly Up

NAMM’s Museum of Making Music (MoMM) and Friends of San Pasqual Academy have joined forces to present the iconic sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revisited on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. at the Belly Up Tavern, in Solana Beach. The evening will feature the group’s founding members, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford, backed by their full band. Proceeds from the evening will support each organization’s creative work to prepare at-risk youth for lifelong success and will highlight the organizations’ shared belief in music making as a positive force for people of all ages.

Tickets can be purchased at www.museumofmakingmusic.org/benefit#tickets

‘Mamma Mia’ at Star Theatre Company

The Star Theatre Company presents “Mamma Mia!” End your summer enjoying this upbeat musical with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus of the Swedish pop group ABBA. The story: A young woman wants to invite the father she’s never known to her wedding — only to discover that there are three possible choices! With ABBA classics such as “Dancing Queen”, “Take A Chance On Me”, “Mamma Mia!” and many more.This production features over 40 teen and adult performers. Run Dates: Sept. 20-29. The historic Star Theatre is located at 402 North Coast Highway, Oceanside. (760) 721-9983. www.startheatreco.com

Jewish Short Film Fest

Thirty films from around the world will be screened as part of the Jewish Short Film Festival (expanded from a one-day event to a two-day festival), Sept. 21-22 at Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theater, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. Festival includes Q&A sessions with filmmakers. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org/joyceforum

Encinitas Historic Bus Tour

The Encinitas Preservation Association (EPA) will once again be hosting the historical bus tour on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The tour includes over 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at OIivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum and a drive through the old Ecke Poinsettia Farm. The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the historic Bumann Ranch which was homesteaded in 1886.

Tickets are $65 each including lunch at the iconic 1883 one room schoolhouse. They may be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. The tour will depart from the 1883 School House at F ST and 4th St at 9am and return at 12 p.m. Lunch will be served upon return. The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour. Parking will be available at Pacific View.

Hands-on learning program with animals

The Living Coast Discovery Center and the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy are hosting a free family event that includes animals that slither, swim, jump and fly in very interesting ways.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Ave. Solana Beach, 92075.

Participants will learn about local animals that call San Diego “home.” Through fun dance moves and up-close animal encounters, children will walk away knowing hot to crawl like a tortoise and slither like a snake. Space limited to 50 people and registration is required. This program is made possible from generous funds granted from the City of Solana Beach. Register at sdrvcmoveit.eventbrite.com

Questions: Email Ana Lutz-Johnson, ana@sdrvc.org, or call 858-755-6956.

Village Church Community Theater: ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

Village Church Community Theater’s fall production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m. Long considered one of the very best examples of comedy in the English language, this farce is an equal-opportunity jokester, poking fun at themes including class structure, mistaken identity, perceived morals, marriage, and gender status in Victorian England. Visit www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org. The Village Community Presbyterian Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Lecture: A Conversation with an Anthropologist about Sex

In contemporary society, it can be easy to get lost in the pace of discovery and redefinition happening across the biological and social sciences. This is especially true when it comes to those aspects so central to our identity as humans—sex, gender and sexuality. Anthropology is uniquely situated at the crossroads of these sciences to provide a broad and nuanced perspective. From ethnographic findings across cultures to cutting edge research in neuroscience, anthropologist Dr. Alexis Tucker Sade gives an insightful, informative and occasionally light-hearted view on sex, gender and sexuality. This talk takes place 1-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in the Student Center Conference Room, free. lifesanelijo@gmail.com

ArtWalk Carlsbad

The 2nd annual ArtWalk Carlsbad will return to Armada Drive to bring immersive art experiences, visual arts and live music — including a performance by A.J. Croce — to North County on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22. The ticketed fine arts festival will elevate the grounds above the Carlsbad Flower Fields as chalk artists create temporary masterpieces live and more than 175 visual artists showcase and sell their unique art pieces. Overlooking the ocean, attendees can explore different facets of art while enjoying beautiful views. ArtWalk Carlsbad will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. Visit artwalkcarlsbad.org.

Voices for Children: Starry Starry Night benefit

Starry Starry Night, one of San Diego’s premier fundraising events, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5-11 p.m. The 17th annual gala will take place at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa. All event proceeds will benefit Voices for Children, a local nonprofit organization which transforms the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). CASAs advocate for foster children in the courtroom, at school, and in the community to ensure their needs are prioritized.

Tables and individual tickets can be purchased at SSN2019.org. Starry Starry Night sells out every year, and guests are encouraged to reserve early. For more information about Starry Starry Night, to become a sponsor, or to join the Honorary Committee, contact events@speakupnow.org or 858-598-2271.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Celebration of Second Chances

Tickets are on sale now for the Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Celebration of Second Chances on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Cape Rey Carlsbad at 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad.

The theme is “Sapphire Night – Where the Animals Shine.” Enjoy a spectacular sunset, ocean view, festive cocktails, coastal cuisine and entertainment. The Celebration supports the RCHS programs for people and animals. For more information visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, call 760-753-6413, log on to www.sdpets.org or contact events@sdpets.org for tickets and sponsorship information.