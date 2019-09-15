ArtReach to host 7th Annual Party Arty in Rancho Santa Fe with Tacos and Tequila theme

ArtReach, a nonprofit aimed at increasing equity in visual arts education to K-8 schools throughout San Diego County, will host the 7th annual Party Arty with the theme Tacos and Tequila on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The colorful Tacos and Tequila themed celebration will feature live entertainment, festive food and artisanal tequilas at a stunning Rancho Santa Fe home and garden. Proceeds from the annual event will support the Access to Art program, which allows ArtReach to bring teaching artists, art materials and standards-based lesson plans to schools that do not have arts education as part of their curriculum.

“We are so excited to celebrate this year’s Party Arty and share ArtReach’s mission of providing an art-based curriculum to elementary through high school students in San Diego,” said Sarah Holbach, executive director of ArtReach. “The support of the community helps us engage children who don’t have access to art lessons on their campus. Through our programs, students find the confidence and inspiration needed to reach their full creative potential.”

The afternoon will be filled with creativity, curated inspiration, artists, live music, fine food, craft cocktails and more. Guests can expect a decadent treat with catered tacos and beverages from The Taco Stand, Modern Times Beer, Cutwater Spirits signature canned cocktails, and an artisanal tequila tasting bar hosted by Nobleza Tequila and El Silencio Mezcal. Musician Israel Maldonado will set the mood for the evening with his lively guitar performance.

ArtReach will bring back the popular Ring Toss where wine and spirit lovers can win a bottle of alcohol to take home. Party Arty will also include an auction filled with exciting prizes like a luxurious Deer Valley vacation home stay, family Disneyland getaway and more.

Location: Available upon ticket purchase.

Tickets for Party Arty Tacos and Tequila can be purchased at www.artreachsandiego.org/events. For more information about the event or ArtReach, visit www.artreachsandiego.org. Tickets are $120 in advance or $150 at the door.

