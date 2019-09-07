Village Church Community Theater to present ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

Village Church Community Theater’s fall production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m.

The Importance of Being Earnest was first produced in 1895, fittingly on Valentine’s Day. Long considered one of the very best examples of comedy in the English language, this farce is an equal-opportunity jokester, poking fun at themes including class structure, mistaken identity, perceived morals, marriage, and gender status in Victorian England.

Some of these issues seem now to be of the past, and yet most are still relevant for discussion today – especially with a bit of humor.

Adults: $20. Children and students with ID: $12. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

The Village Community Presbyterian Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

