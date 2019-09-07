RSF Historical Society invites all to ‘Coffee in the Courtyard’ 2019 Speaker Series Sept. 21

The second presentation in the RSF Historical Society’s “Coffee in the Courtyard” Speaker Series will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. It is titled “World Class Drought Tolerant Plants” and will be presented by botanist Steven Anthony of Distinctive Landscape Design. Besides working in multiple homes in the area, Anthony has been constructive in updating the La Flecha House drought- tolerant plantings. He has an extensive knowledge of plant life and plant history and an entertaining way to present it.

Anthony will be primarily presenting information about Xerophytes – plants that require very little water. He has also asked that attendees bring their own specific questions. Be sure to come early, as coffee and refreshments will be available at 9:30 a.m. and the presentation begins at 10 a.m., followed by a 15-minute question and answer period. Tickets are $15 for RSF Historical Society members and $20 for non-members. Tickets are available at www.rsfhs.org, or call 858-756-9291.

For more information about the RSF Historical Society events and lectures, for membership or sponsorship information, contact Sharon Alix, Administrator, at 858-756-9291.

