RSF Golf Club honors Sharon Considine for years of leadership in fight against breast cancer

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Golf Club will hold its annual Breast Cancer Golf Tournament on Oct. 8. The tournament will be raising money for Play for P.I.N.K to speed advances in prevention, detection, treatment and survivorship. This year’s Honorary Chairperson is Sharon Considine who has served as either the chair or key member of the Tournament Steering Committee for more than a decade.

“Honoring Sharon for all that she has done for the Women’s Golf Club and this event, in particular, is long over due. Our women’s golf group has been so fortunate to have such an experienced and dedicated leader like Sharon,” said this year’s chair Kris Charton.

Considine began chairing Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Golf Club’s breast cancer fundraiser in 2006. She continued as chair of the event until 2014 and has served on the steering committee every year since.

Considine’s passion for finding a cure for breast cancer is fortified by the unfortunate fact that her daughter, Kelly, was diagnosed with genetic mutation breast cancer in 2018. Considine said, “I know first hand, as the mother of a breast cancer survivor, just how devastating such a diagnosis can be for the patient and their entire family. I have been fundraising and promoting education for self-examination, screening and early detection for decades now. What’s thrilling is I can see that all of my efforts and the efforts of many thousands of women like my daughter and me are now paying off. Vastly improved survival rates, earlier detection, better screening and better treatment options are all indications that science and research are getting ever closer to a cure. That is what keeps me involved all of these years.”

Play for P.I.N.K. (Prevention, Immediate diagnosis, New technology, Knowledge) supports volunteers nationwide as they raise funds for breast cancer research through sporting and lifestyle events. Play for P.I.N.K. contributes 100% of all funds raised to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. with an “A” rating from CharityWatch.

The golf tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, begins at 1 p.m. and is open to all RSF Golf Club members – both men and women - for a donation of $150 per player. Please call 858-756-3094 to sign up. For a donation of $75 per person, all non-golfing Association members and their guests are invited to attend the after- party which will feature Flowers Vineyard Wines, hours d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live auction.

For more information about the research funded by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, visit: www.playforpink.org.

