Explore the Wonders of the Watershed with Escondido Creek Conservancy’s new hike series

The Escondido Creek Conservancy is providing special access to its wildlife preserves for a new educational hike series called Wonders of the Watershed. Participants will wander under scenic oak canopies, walk along soothing creek water and view breathtaking summits throughout the Escondido Creek watershed with experts on local ecology, birds of prey and forest bathing.

The Saturday hikes will take place over the next four months on Sept. 14, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14 . From 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., participants will hear from local experts about the watershed’s unique habitats and the wildlife that inhabit them, get an up close and personal experience with birds of prey and learn about the benefits of nature on the human mind and body.

The Conservancy manages over 3,100 acres of land in the Escondido Creek watershed. Many of its preserves are protected wildlife corridors and only accessible with a guide. Those joining this hike series are helping support the Conservancy’s mission to preserve, protect and restore the Escondido Creek watershed.

“We wanted to provide a way for people to see the work we do firsthand and learn why protecting natural lands is so crucial for people and wildlife,” says Hannah Walchak, the Conservancy’s Conservation Land Manager.

The Conservancy is partnering with the California Chaparral Institute, Sky Hunters, and Deer Park Monastery to provide an engaging and collaborative outdoor experience for North County residents. Participants will visit locations that are normally only traveled by Conservancy land managers and the paws and hooves of our local wildlife.

To learn more, or purchase tickets for this hike series, you can log onto www.escondidocreek.org/news/wow. Tickets for sustaining donors start at $100 for all four hikes, and early-bird tickets for the general public start at $175.