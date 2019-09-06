Event briefs: Sept. 5

14th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon Sept. 8 at Del Mar Dog Beach

Over the last couple of months, more aspiring groMUTTS than ever before have taken to the waves to pawfect their surfing stance at Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Surf Dog Lessons. Now, with tails wagging, these surfing canines have their eyes set on the Center’s 14th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon presented by Blue Buffalo happening Sunday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Del Mar Dog Beach.

The 14th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon is free to attend. Parking will be available at the corner of Border Avenue / Via De La Valle and Hwy. 101 / Camino Del Mar for a $15 donation. There, beach-goers can also pick up breakfast or lunch from The Beaten Berry food truck.

For more information on the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon, visit animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon or call 858-756-4117.

Solana Beach Library Book Sale

Friends of the Solana Beach Library are having a sidewalk book sale at the Library on Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the big fall seasonal book sale with everything on the tables at 50% off the marked prices. Available will be hardbacks, paperbacks, cookbooks, art books, spiritual, self-help, business, garden and nature books. In addition, the event will offer unique antique books, teen reads, children books, DVDs and games.

A special bonus is: renew your annual membership or become a new member and along with current members, receive 50% off any book or item inside the bookstore.

All proceeds from the sale support the Solana Beach book collection and programs for community. The Title Wave used bookstore is located inside the Solana Beach Library which is located at 157 Stevens Avenue in Solana Beach. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit www.friendsofsolanabeachlibrary.org

Del Mar Foundation Annual Picnic returns Sept. 22

The Del Mar Foundation invites the community to its annual picnic on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 12-4 p.m. at Powerhouse Park. There will be live music by “SoCal Beach Band” Shaka, along with traditional lawn games, face painting, bubbles, a beer garden sponsored by Viewpoint Brewing Company and sandwiches sponsored by Board & Brew. New this year will be San Diego Sandcastles instruction and a fun competition. In addition, the event will feature displays by many of Del Mar’s nonprofits, including the Del Mar Lifeguards, Del Mar Community Connection, Friends of the Library, Friends of the Powerhouse, the Del Mar Historical Society, Rotary Club of Del Mar, CERT, the Garden Club, Rose Society, Del Mar Art Center Gallery, Free Flight, Winston School, Friends of Del Mar Parks, Del Mar TV and San Diego River Valley Conservancy.

Organizing the picnic this year is new DMF board member Jenny Galan. “I’m excited to bring some energy to this community event! All the picnic needs to be a roaring success is for you and your family to come and join in the fun with your friends and neighbors at Powerhouse Park.”

More details regarding the picnic will be coming out as the date approaches, so check out the website delmarfoundation.org, and follow the Del Mar Foundation on Facebook or Instagram (@delmarfoundation) for more information.

‘Beyond Pills and Potions’ talk set for Sept. 18 by Del Mar Community Connections

A talk on a new model of health and healing will be presented by Steve Bierman, MD, during a Sept. 18 meeting in Del Mar Town Hall sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC).

In the 3:30 p.m. talk, “Beyond Pills and Potions,” Bierman will discuss healing that emphasizes conventional science and then extends beyond it to include motivational factors such as placebos and hypnosis.

“Dr. Bierman will present cases from his own practice in which the new model literally saved lives, rendered surgery painless and produced lasting cures,” noted Nicole Holliday, co-chair of the DMCC Health Living forums.

“Finally,” she said, “Dr. Bierman will offer measures we can take so that we are no longer passive spectators in the fate of our own bodies.”

Bierman graduated from UCLA and received his MD from Northwestern University School of Medicine. During his 20 years as a board certified emergency and family physician, Bierman has become fascinated with both acute and non-acute medical applications of hypnosis .He has been published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, numerous medical textbooks and journals., and has taught medical hypnosis at the UCSD School of Medicine.

Space for the free talk in Town Hall is limited. Reservations may be made by calling 858-792-7565 or emailing dmcc@dmcc.cc.

Del Mar Community Connections is a local nonprofit devoted to serving and supporting seniors.

Celebrating 40 years: Community Resource Center invites all to boogie for a cause!

North County’s Community Resource Center (CRC) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by inviting the community to indulge in the best of the ’70s, while raising $170,000 in vital funding to provide food, shelter and safety for San Diego’s most vulnerable children and families. On Saturday, Oct. 5, at 5:30 p.m., bell-bottom-clad community members will take fundraising to the max in honor of CRC’s founding in 1979 at CRC’s 40th Birthday Bash, taking place at the iconic Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Since 1979, Community Resource Center has grown from providing basic needs for families in crisis, to providing a full spectrum of programs for those experiencing domestic violence, hunger and homelessness. Over 3,650 people have found a safe haven from domestic violence at CRC’s shelter, hundreds of homeless individuals have obtained housing, and thousands of families have received healthy and nutritious food.

“For 40 years, CRC has been a critical resource to our neighbors in need, but we know that the need continues to grow,” says John Van Cleef, Community Resource Center’s executive director. “One in four women experiences domestic violence and one in eight people in North County lives in poverty. I invite the community to join us in celebrating the past and share in collaborating for the future.”

Attendees can enjoy a great night out while supporting an important cause, with ’70s and disco music provided by the talented DJ Loczi, a three-course dinner accompanied by libations. The community can help in four ways: purchasing tickets, becoming a sponsor, program advertising or giving a birthday gift.

The evening will also be a time for honoring special champions of the cause who have made a paramount positive impact to Community Resource Center’s efforts over the years. These champions include Evelyn Weidner, former board member and a decades-long CRC supporter, Laurin Pause, former executive director, and Shea Homes, the builder of Carol’s House, CRC’s domestic violence emergency shelter. CRC’s 40th Anniversary is sponsored by Scott and Cronin, LLP.

Learn more and buy tickets at crcncc.org/40th.

Rockin’ Encinitas Scripps benefit concert set for Oct. 17 at Belly Up Tavern

The fourth annual Rockin’ Encinitas concert to benefit Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas will take place Thursday, Oct.17, at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. Chart-topping singer and guitarist Johnny Rzeznik, lead singer of the Goo Goo Dolls, will be the featured performer.

Proceeds from the event will help fund the purchase of robotic navigational bronchoscopy technology to help treat patients with lung cancer and lung diseases at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.

Rockin’ Encinitas will begin at the iconic music venue, 143 South Cedros Ave., with a 5 p.m. VIP reception. It will be followed by the main event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., including a cocktail reception, live auction and live performance by Rzeznick, a founding member of the Goo Goo Dolls, with whom he recorded 11 studio albums. Among the band’s Top 10 hits are the songs “Iris,” “Name” and “Slide.”

Tickets to attend the event are $300 per person. VIP tickets are $450 per person and include prime seating for the concert, an exclusive meet and greet with Rzeznick and a pre-event reception with hosted bar and heavy appetizers. Tickets are available at scrippshf.ejoinme.org/rockinencinitas2019

For more information about the event, as well as sponsorship opportunities, contact (858) 678-7174 or specialevents@scrippshealth.org

Del Mar Art Center Gallery Summer Evening Reception

Three dozen professional artists will offer hot new work at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery in a Summer Evening Reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. This “Sizzling Sale” will offer a one-night only 20 percent discount gallery-wide. Many of the artists will be present to discuss their new work and their process.

The reception will be held at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery, 1101-AA Camino Del Mar in Del Mar. Free Parking is available in the underground parking at the Del Mar Civic Center, across the street.

Wellness & Wine event

Wellness & Wine: Sandy Coventry Insurance Services Inc. invites everyone to come find out five quick and easy ways to improve your health from experts in wellness promotion.

The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-6:30 p.m. at Regus Solana Beach (2nd Floor), 440 Stevens Ave, Suite 200, Solana Beach, 92075. Wellness event starts at 5 p.m., ribbon-cutting starts at 5:45 p.m. A team of experts will be featured at the event. Enjoy healthy snacks with a sip of wine, and celebrate Sandy Coventry’s ribbon-cutting at its new office in Solana Beach.

Ample free parking and all are welcome.

RSF Women’s Fund to hold ‘Meet & Greet’ with author

The RSF Women’s Fund presents a “Meet & Greet with author Dr. Steffanie Strathdee” Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at the RSF home of Sophia Alsadek.

The presentation will discuss Strathdee’s book “The Perfect Predator,” a scientist’s race to save her husband from a deadly superbug. Strathdee’s husband will also attend the event to help tell this “nail-biting medical mystery.” Wine and light appetizers will be served.

Guests are invited. Cost is free to members and $25 for guests. Members should bring their calendars and stay for the business portion of the meeting as it is the organization’s first general meeting of the year.

For the event address and more information, contact Korri Ball, (760) 230-2761, womensfund@rsffoundation.org.

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund is a group of Rancho Santa Fe women who collectively give approximately $250,000 in grants to fully vetted local nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit rsffoundation.org.

Solana Beach church launches new worship year Sept. 8

Calvary Lutheran Church in Solana Beach will launch its new worship year Sunday morning, Sept. 8 with an outdoor service, a community picnic and activities for all ages. The public is invited to attend the service beginning at 9:30 a.m., activities at 10:30 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. at the church, 424 Via de la Valle, just north of the county fairgrounds.

“Come join us as we begin a new year of ministry,” said Teresa Kaldor, a volunteer at Calvary. “Fuel your faith journey with uplifting worship, connections with God, and opportunities to serve and share. Come for all or part of the morning, and bring friends.”

For more information, call (858) 755-2855, visit www.calvarylutheranchurch.org or email Kaldor at teresakaldor@calvarylutheranchurch.org.

Nine Months Matter Coalition to hold inaugural Authors Luncheon

The Nine Months Matter Coalition is a grass-roots organization dedicated to raising awareness of the grave dangers of alcohol to a developing fetus and raising funds for treatments for children that have been affected. The Coalition is partnering with UCSD Health’s Center for Better Beginnings in holding an Author’s Luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 28 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

The event will feature prominent authors Joe Yogerst, Susan Smith Daniels, and Susan Hannifin MacNab to raise awareness for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD). More on the authors can be found at amazon.com.

The authors will discuss their books, and the event will include a luncheon and book signing. All net proceeds will help fund the MILE Program, a “Math Interactive Learning Experience,” which has recorded successes in teaching math and behavioral strategies to kids with FASD. Interventions like the MILE Program help children with FASD to integrate both socially and educationally into society.

A VIP book signing will be held at 10:30 a.m., a general admission book signing will be held at 11 a.m., and the luncheon and program will begin at noon. At 2 p.m. additional book signing and sales will be held. For tickets and more information, visit ninemonthsmatter.org.

Lomas Santa Fe Country Club members to host charity event for Casa de Amistad

Members of Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach will host a charity event at the club on Sept. 22, from 4-7 p.m. to benefit a local Solana Beach charity, Casa de Amistad, a 501 c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to educational enrichment and tutoring for underserved children in the North County coastal community. Most of their work is done by volunteers who tutor students in elementary school through high school.

The evening’s theme is the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock, so tie dye is the order of the day. The festivities will be outside on the west lawn and will feature live music, buffet dinner, a silent auction, a VW bus photo opportunity and many surprises. Sky Green will open the show, then Lifetime Rocker, a renowned band from Temecula, will rock with music from the Woodstock era.

This is the first time all member groups of Lomas Santa Fe Country Club have partnered to host a charity event, and they hope this will be the first of many annual functions to give back to those with limited resources in the community.

Interested community members are invited to attend the event. Individual tickets are $75, and a primo table for 10 is $1,000.

To buy tickets, visit www.casadeamistad.org. To make a donation of any kind, please email Karen Gray at karengray1953@gmail.com.

‘DACA and Debt-Free College’ topic at AAUW event

The public is invited to a presentation on “DACA and Debt-Free College” by the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of American Association of University Women. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to noon at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr., Encinitas. There will be social and networking time the first half hour followed by a meeting and program at 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Sunita “Sunny” Cooke, superintendent/president of the MiraCosta Community College District, will present the college perspective on “DACA and Debt-Free College.” She is passionate about these topics. Cooke is a collaborative and innovative leader with a deep commitment to the comprehensive community college mission, including outreach to local business and industry, and to underserved communities.

Jessica Chavez, a student at California State University San Marcos, will present the student perspective on “DACA and Debt-Free College.” Chavez is an active member of AAUW@CSUSM and is its public relations officer. She recently attended AAUW’s National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL) with scholarships from national AAUW and AAUW Del Mar-Leucadia Branch.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves North County Coastal communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings which are open to the public and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining groups, book and movie groups, and bridge. The branch raises money for the national AAUW Fund, scholarships for local college students, as well as local middle school girls attending AAUW’s Tech Trek, a math and science camp held at the University of California San Diego.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Ginny Spence, membership@aauwdml.org

Open Casting call by Heyjojo Productions

Heyjojo Productions is having an Open Casting call for actors ages 5-18 to participate in the Rogers and Hammerstein classic “The Sound of Music”. Auditions are Sunday, Sept. 8 from noon-3 p.m. Performances will be at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Everyone who auditions is guaranteed a role. Multiple casts are planned with each cast getting two performances. Cast fees are due at auditions. Address for auditions: Heyjojo Rehearsal Studio: 742 Genevieve St., Suite F in Solana Beach CA 92075. For more information, visit www.heyjojoproductions.com

Art event in Del Mar to feature San Diego Museum of Art speaker

On Sept. 16, Regina Palm, associate curator of American Art at the San Diego Museum of Art, will be presenting “On View-American Highlights” from the museum’s own collection. After approximately five years, the American galleries will have works on display that have either never been seen or have not been seen for quite some time. Palm is very enthusiastic about the collection and is a lively speaker. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane, (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-431-8820.

Retired Police Chief event speaker

Hear retired San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman tell her story of going from an undercover cop to being San Diego’s police chief while enjoying a breakfast meeting with the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club on Friday, Sept. 13, from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Hilton Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. $20 per person.

To RSVP or request additional information, email Charles@FosterDM.com or call 858-414-8638.

Blood drive at Lomas Santa Fe Plaza

Lomas Santa Fe Plaza on is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Location: 931 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075 - parking lot between Vons and Starbucks. All donors awarded a free tall coffee, iced tea or iced coffee (good day of drive only), courtesy of Starbucks.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

Del Mar Rotary hosting blood drive

Del Mar Rotary on is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank on Thursday, Sept, 19, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92019 – Del Mar Civic Center parking lot.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

Del Mar energy-saving workshops

The City of Del Mar, in cooperation with Del Mar Community Connections, is hosting energy savings workshops from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and Oct. 4 at the Community Connections offices at 225 9th Street.

Participants can learn about programs to save energy -- and money -- and how to open an online account to monitor energy use at their homes. The workshops also will provide information on upgrades to make a house more energy efficient.

For more information, call 858-793-6131.

Powerhouse Paddle & Swim

The 15th annual Powerhouse Paddle & Swim to support the Del Mar Lifeguard Association will be held Sunday, Sept. 15 at Powerhouse Park (1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar). This ocean event features youth and adult swims, a paddle race and Junior Waterman Challenge. All ages and abilities are welcome.

For a list of events, times, to register and more information, visit paddleguru.com/races/PowerhousePaddleandSwim

Beach & Country Guild to hold 50th Dia Del Sol

The Beach & Country Guild will hold its 50th Dia Del Sol, “Hearts of Gold,” on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event includes a gourmet lunch, designer fashion show, and silent/live auction.

Tickets are on sale now. Last year The Beach & Country Guild raised over $275,000 for San Diego United Cerebral Palsy.

Visit www.beachandcountry.org for up-to-date information on Dia Del Sol or email reservations@beachandcountry.org with questions regarding the event.

SB Historical Society Bar-B-Q, Sept. 6

The Solana Beach Historical Society is holding a “Bar-B-Q & Ice Cream in the Park” event for all ages Friday, Sept. 6, 5-7 p.m. at La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach. Cost is $18 per person. Email solanabeachhistoricalsociety@gmail.com with the number of guests you will bring.

Pay in advance by check to SBC&HS, P.O. Box 504, Solana Beach, CA 92075 or pay by credit card at the door.

Morning Walk with Chris

“Morning Walk with Chris” will be held Saturdays, Sept. 14-28, 9 a.m.- 9:45 a.m. Madeleine Cafe: 240 Cedros, Solana Beach, 92075.

Chris Capistran, CES sports medicine trainer, will lead the walks. Walking with breathing exercises, stretching, simple (Tai Chi) movements for strength, pain management, increase energy and balance. Please bring hand towel and water. No cost and open to public. www.enlightenedfitness.org.

UC San Diego Library unveils rarely seen artwork by Theodor Seuss Geisel

Rarely seen art and illustrations by the late Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, will be on display at UC San Diego’s Geisel Library on Friday, Sept. 20 as the focal point of the 16th annual Dinner in the Library gala. The highly-anticipated event will be held on the recently renovated top floor of the iconic Geisel Library from 6 - 9 p.m.

For more information, visit lib.ucsd.edu/dinner or call (858) 822-4554.

Hausmann Quartet returns to Maritime Museum of San Diego

Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to a world-class collection of historic sailing ships, steam-powered boats, and submarines, each offering entertaining and educational exhibits, announces the continuation of the popular concert series featuring The Hausmann Quartet performing Haydn Voyages: Music at the Maritime, a quarterly concert series performed aboard one of the Maritime Museum of San Diego’s 10 historic world-class vessels, the 1898 Victorian-era steam ferryboat Berkeley that operated for 60 years on San Francisco Bay.

Future concert dates for 2019 are Sundays, Sept. 15 and Nov. 10 at 4 p.m., and refreshments will be available at the upper deck bar starting at 3:30 p.m. Each creative program includes informative and entertaining commentary during the performance from noted UC Santa Barbara musicologist Derek Katz.

For tickets and information, visit sdmaritime.org.

Coastal Clean-up Day

Volunteers are invited to join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the City of Del Mar on Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-noon, to restore habitat along the River Path Del Mar and San Dieguito Lagoon as part the statewide Coastal Cleanup Day.

Volunteers will be preparing new 2019–2020 planting areas along the River Path Del Mar at the San Dieguito Lagoon. They are needed to help weed the future planting areas and water the 2018/2019 plantings. Limited to 35 volunteers. All ages welcome with waiver.

Gloves will be provided. Volunteers should wear hats and closed-toed shoes and should bring reusable water bottles and buckets. The event is near 2201 San Dieguito Dr. Del Mar, 92014. Registration now open at cleanupday.org.

Free parking is available at Coastal Access Parking lot at the corner of San Dieguito Dr. and Jimmy Durante Blvd. Contact SDRVC Conservation Manager Jonathan Appelbaum at Jonathan@sdrvc.org for more information.

Full-moon hike planned at Bernardo Bay

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is planning a free, full-moon hike on the Bernardo Bay Trail, Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Participants should meet at the Bernardo Bay Trails Staging Area. Dogs on leash and hikers of all ages welcome.

The Bernardo Bay Trail is located at Lake Hodges, designated a globally Important Bird Area in 1999. The reservoir, created when the San Dieguito River was dammed in 1918, is now a critical stop-over for migratory birds on the Pacific Flyway. The hillsides around the lake are dominated by coastal sage scrub and recognized as one of the largest, and last, strongholds of the federally threatened California gnatcatcher (www.sdrp.org).

Visit sdrvcfullmoonhikebernardobay.eventbrite.com

SD/PEN event features SD Zoo Global Press director

On Thursday, Sept. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Georgeanne Irvine, author and director of corporate publishing for San Diego Zoo Global Press, will give a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo’s new book publishing endeavor at the next program meeting for the San Diego Professional Editors Network (SD/PEN). Launched last year, San Diego Zoo Global Press is dedicated to publishing books that inspire children and adults to care about wildlife and conservation. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the San Diego Health Services Complex, 3851 Rosecrans Street, San Diego, 92110.

RSVP via email to pr@sdpen.com no later than Wednesday, Sept. 18. Visit sdpen.com for more information.

Authors to speak on remaining open to life’s possibilities

Friday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, 92007, Student Center Conference Room. Free. 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff. Lecture: Openness + Observance = Opportunities + Options. Media executive Frank Cruz and retired business administration professor Rita Soza will talk about a book they co-authored, Straight Out of Barrio Hollywood. Their book and the discussion will focus on remaining open to life’s possibilities, regardless of age. Between the two, they have enjoyed more than eight careers in as many industries. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Sept. 9 deadline to apply for Citizens Academy

Sheriff Bill Gore and District Attorney Summer Stephan invite the public to gain an inside perspective on law enforcement during the 2019 Citizens Academy. The six-week program examines law enforcement and the criminal justice system during courses scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday in October and Nov. 5 at the County Operations Center, 5520 Overland Ave., San Diego. Space is limited. Apply online at www.sdsheriff.net/citizensacademy.

City Ballet Gala

Hotel del Coronado is the setting for City Ballet of San Diego’s fundraising gala on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the Del sponsoring the cocktail reception in its new outdoor event venue beginning at 6 p.m. Dining, a ballet performance by City Ballet dancers, a live auction with auctioneer Darren Diess and dancing to The Mighty Untouchables will be enjoyed in the ballroom. For more information and reservations, visit www.cityballet.org/events.

Proceeds from the gala fund City Ballet’s Performances and Education and Outreach Programs which include: Discover a Dancer program provides free year-round ballet instruction for disadvantaged children and youth at risk. This program offers a creative alternative to violence, gang association, substance abuse, and leaving school early for low-income children.

Guitarists of all levels wanted

Guitarists of all skill levels are invited to participate in the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s upcoming session, which begins Monday, Sept. 16.

Guitarists will learn and play songs with a holiday theme titled “A Christmas Masquerade” which highlights music that is played during the Christmas season and year round. The repertoire features music composed by Vivaldi, Boccherini, Bach, Tchaikovsky and John Lennon. Up to 40 orchestra musicians will practice then perform classical and contemporary selections adapted for four or more parts for guitar orchestra.

The session begins Sept. 16 and goes through the end of November, with a concert on Dec. 6. Rehearsals are Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Encinitas. For more information, the guitar orchestra’s visit www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com and see the Fall 2019 registration tab, or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com.

Africa World Documentary Film Festival

The Africa World Documentary Film Festival (AWDFF) closes its 2019 season in its new home, San Diego. This year the traveling festival was screened in Nigeria, Ghana, Thailand, Pennsylvania, New York, South Africa and Trinidad and will be concluding its annual run at San Diego State University’s Don Powell Theatre on Sept. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.. On Sept. 12, the festival will conclude at the SDSU School of Art Downtown Gallery at 7:30 p.m..

For more specific information, visit www.africaworldfilmfestival.com. Submissions for the 2020 film festival open in October. For more information, contact festival coordinator Nicole Waszak at nwaszak@sdsu.edu

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation hosts lecture on snakes

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation docents will host a free event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Back by popular demand, local herpetologist Steve Bledsoe will bring live snakes (non-poisonous) for a presentation. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn what to do if they encounter a snake. Child-friendly event. Location: The Batiquitos Lagoon Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. Visit batiquitosfoundation.org.

San Diego Blues Festival

The San Diego Blues Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, noon-8 p.m. at Embarcadero Marina North Park. The event, which will feature a line-up of top blues performers including Taj Mahal with the Phantom BLues Band, will raise funds for the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter.

For tickets and more information, visit sdbluesfest.com

Cardiff Greek Festival

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church welcomes the San Diego community to join the celebration at the 41st Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 7 and 8.

Enjoy and experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds will once again be transformed with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece. City of Encinitas officials will formally kick off the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue, a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. For more information, visit www.cardiffgreekfest.com.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Celebration of Second Chances

Tickets are on sale now for the Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Celebration of Second Chances on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Cape Rey Carlsbad at 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad.

The theme is “Sapphire Night – Where the Animals Shine.” Enjoy a spectacular sunset, ocean view, festive cocktails, coastal cuisine and entertainment. The Celebration supports the RCHS programs for people and animals. For more information visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, call 760-753-6413, log on to www.sdpets.org or contact events@sdpets.org for tickets and sponsorship information.

NC Rep Impro Theatre’s Shakespeare Unscripted

Paying homage to the genius of William Shakespeare, Impro Theatre’s company spontaneously creates a new play in The Bard’s unmistakable style. Using language that sizzles with poetry, colorful imagery and bawdy innuendo, “Shakespeare UnScripted” starts with audience suggestions and brings to life the monarchs, spirits, lovers and fools that make up Shakespeare’s world.

Shakespeare Unscripted will take place on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Tickets are $29 ($24 for Season Subscribers) with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Silver Age Yoga celebration

Silver Age Yoga, a nonprofit that provides free yoga classes to seniors, is celebrating 16 years and over 17,000 free classes taught with its Annual Celebration on Monday, Sept. 17 at the Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar. The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with live classical guitar, great food, wine, silent auction, and magnificent sunset and ocean views. Tickets are $55 or $65. The silent auction features items from local artists, unique themed baskets and local restaurants. All proceeds from the event will support Silver Age Yoga classes. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.silverageyoga.org/celebration or call 858-693-3110.

Voices for Children: Starry Starry Night benefit

Starry Starry Night, one of San Diego’s premier fundraising events, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5-11 p.m. The 17th annual gala will take place at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa. All event proceeds will benefit Voices for Children, a local nonprofit organization which transforms the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). CASAs advocate for foster children in the courtroom, at school, and in the community to ensure their needs are prioritized.

Tables and individual tickets can be purchased at SSN2019.org. Starry Starry Night sells out every year, and guests are encouraged to reserve early. For more information about Starry Starry Night, to become a sponsor, or to join the Honorary Committee, contact events@speakupnow.org or 858-598-2271.

Dance for Diabetes

The Diabetes Research Connection (DRC) is hosting its second annual Del Mar Dance for Diabetes on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 6-11 p.m. at the Del Mar Plaza (1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar). The event will feature live music and dancing from Encore Event Entertainment, silent auction, spectacular ocean views and a silent dance party to close the night. Prominent local restaurants will tantalize guest’s taste buds with fabulous foods.

The Del Mar Dance for Diabetes will raise necessary funds to support DRC’s mission to connect donors with early-career scientists enabling them to perform peer-reviewed, novel research designed to prevent and cure type 1 diabetes (T1D), minimize its complications and improve the quality of life for those living with the disease. For more information, visit DiabetesResearchConnection.org/ dancefordiabetes/ or call 844-484-3372.

Local ‘animaltarians’ will be honored

This year’s Animaltarian Awards, celebrating people who save the lives of animals, will take place at an undisclosed La Jolla estate, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Presented by the Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE), the ceremony will honor La Jolla Veterinary Hospital (LJVH), Loving Hands Veterinary Services and pet columnist Sandie Lampie.

“Animal welfare is our lifestyle, not our job, our hobby, nor a fraction of what we do,” said LJVH director Stephanie Coolidge, who serves on FACE’s advisory committee. “It is who we are.”

The awards, open to the public, will feature cocktails, hor d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Tickets are $100 and all proceeds will benefit FACE 501, a 501(c)(3). face4pets.org/event/animaltarian-awards/

