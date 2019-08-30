Moms & Tots Open House to be held at Rancho Santa Fe Community Center

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center is hosting a “Moms & Tots Open House” at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Moms & Tots is a weekly networking group for mothers and their children ages newborn to 4. The Open House kicks off another active year of weekly play dates and social activities that foster friendships among local Rancho Santa Fe families. The Moms and Tots program is included free with a Community Center family membership.

The Tuesday playgroup meets throughout the school year at local parks and attractions and various child-friendly places in the community. Toddlers learn early social interaction such as sharing and group participation through crafts, games, outings and special events. Moms & Tots provides support to mothers experiencing similar joys, challenges and developments in their children and family life. The group also connects mothers to information about child-related community resources and local events.

To find out more about the Sept. 17 Open House, call the Community Center at 858.756.2461 or visit www.RSFCC.org. The Community Center, established in 1971, is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization whose mission is to connect the Rancho Santa Fe community through programs, events and services of enrichment, recreation and outreach for all ages.

