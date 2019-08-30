Art of Fashion takes to the runway in RSF Sept. 12

The trip of a lifetime through England and Scotland from Scott Dunn Exceptional Travel, a golf package from Foresight Sports, a New York City getaway from Alaska Airlines and the Life Hotel, and a South Coast Plaza “Shop, Stay & Play” package are among the nearly $54,000 worth of live auction prizes offered at The Country Friends Art of Fashion on Sept. 12 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

The annual celebration of philanthropy and fashion, presented for the 15th year in partnership with South Coast Plaza, also features an opportunity drawing of designer handbags, jewelry and gift certificates from Alexander McQueen, Bally, Camilla, Dolce&Gabbana, Lanvin, Max Mara, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta, as well as travel packages, skin care treatments and more. Top drawing prize is a diamond-and-amethyst necklace, valued at more than $18,000, from Jacqui Grande Fine Gemstones & Jewelry.

Co-chaired by Elaine Kaminski Becerra and Erika Fetter, the event honors Andrea Naversen, the veteran journalist, community leader, and philanthropist. Television news personality and health reporter Sandra Maas serves as emcee. Proceeds benefit charities selected this year by The Country Friends, which has raised nearly $14 million since its founding in 1954.

“Please join us for the most stylish event of the season,” says the nonprofit’s President Suzanne Newman. “Funds raised provide crucial support for dozens of San Diego County-based charities.”

The Art of Fashion begins at 10 a.m. with a Moët & Chandon Champagne reception with light bites from the French Gourmet, and the photo lounge on The Inn’s lawn. Guests are invited to shop South Coast Plaza mini boutiques, with 10 percent of sales donated to charity. The program, with seating at 11 a.m., is presented beneath a vast open-air tent, with the National Anthem sung by performer Chelsea Snow. The event’s centerpiece is the professionally produced Art of Fashion runway show, showcasing the fall-winter collections of a selection of South Coast Plaza’s international designers that include Bally, Camilla, Escada, Max Mara, Moncler, Oscar de la Renta, Saks Fifth Avenue, Stella McCartney, Tory Burch and Versace.

After the show, guests gather on The Inn’s Croquet Lawn for a festive luncheon created by Executive Chef Christopher Haas, featuring a wild flower arugula and spinach salad with orange blossom vinaigrette, pasta courgette with grilled salmon and caper butter sauce or vegan spring risotto, and a dessert duo of passion fruit marshmallow and a mini cheesecake with kiwi and blackberries. Luncheon co-chairs are Amber Yoo, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph and Esther Rodriguez. Centerpieces are provided by Kendall Farms.

During the luncheon, auctioneer Clint Bell will take bids on the Scott Dunn Exceptional Travel trip-for-two through England and Scotland, valued at approximately $24,000. Foresight Sports is donating a $20,000 launch monitor and golf simulator package. A New York adventure features two first class round-trip Alaska Airlines tickets and a three-night stay at the boutique Life Hotel in Manhattan. The South Coast Plaza “Shop, Stay & Play” package, valued at $3,500, includes a shopping spree, VIP experience at Saks Fifth Avenue, dinner at the Water Grill, and an overnight stay at the Westin South Coast Plaza.

The opportunity drawing also includes a $1,350 holiday beauty package including Botox and a laser treatment from SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, a $1,200 micro-needling with radio frequency skin tightening from David & Rossi Cosmetic Surgery, a $500 gift basket of skin care products from Dr. D. Schwab, and a $500 gift certificate from Paula Hermanny’s sizzling ViX Swimwear brand. The Del Mar Country Club is contributing a $1,200 round of golf for four with lunch in the 19th Hole. La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, La Valencia Hotel and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe are offering stay-and-dine packages. The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club is contributing tickets and racing paraphernalia for the upcoming fall meet.

The Art of Fashion concludes with “Shop, Sip, Support,” the opportunity to continue boutique shopping, with 10 percent of sales benefiting The Country Friends’ selected charities. Boutiques include Camilla, Diptyque, Furla, Max Mara, Moncler, Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney, Vitra Eyewear and Weekend Max Mara. Spa Girl Cocktails will serve all-natural martinis, with coffee from 12:08 Coffee Roasters.

Title sponsor is Scott Dunn Exceptional Travel, which has donated a nine-day luxury trip for two through England and Scotland that includes sumptuous hotels, scenic train rides and a whisky tasting. Silver sponsors are longtime supporters Les and Deborah Cross. Couture sponsors include the Jenny Craig Foundation, Foresight Sports, Hoehn Jaguar Land Rover, Jacqui Grande, Northern Trust/Elaine Kaminski and Alphonse Becerra, the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa/Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, and the Warren Family Foundation.

Fashionista sponsors are Alaska Airlines, Ardella Management, Gary and Maggie Bobileff, Kyle and Erika Fetter, the Fetter family, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph and Dr. Aura Emami, The Mirandon Foundation for Hope, Dwight Wait and Andrea Naversen Wait, Dr. Melanie Palm of Art of Skin MD, Torrey Pines Bank. Designer sponsors are Hugh and Joy Bancroft, Gigi Cramer, the Fetter family, SKY Facial Plastic Surgery Inc. and the Zable family. Longtime supporters include The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, as well as Denise and Bertrand Hug, who once again are hosting the Art of Fashion Patron Party at Rancho Santa Fe’s renowned Mille Fleurs. Ranch & Coast Magazine is returning as the main media sponsor; additional media sponsors include the Rancho Santa Fe Review, Giving Back Magazine, and Fairbanks Living Magazine.

AOF Patrons, established in tribute to TCF and this year’s honoree include AdvicePeriod, Aldea Partners and Christine Handley, Lisa Alvarez, Amber Anderson, Marci and John Cavanaugh, Denisia Chatfield, Terri and Charlie Chivetta, Ellise Coit, Marjan Daneshmand, Leesa Davis, Darlene Gould Davies, Mary Drake, Arlene J. Esgate, Dana G. Falk, A. J. Genis, Lee Goldberg, Lorraine Hennessy, Lynda Kerr, Yvette Letourneau, Genta Luddy, Connie McNally, Christina Macone-Greene, Patricia Mogul, Dr. Douglas and Jane Naversen, Suzanne M. Newman, Mia S. Park, Performance K9 Training and Boarding, Kim Quinn, Jeannie Ranglas, Esther Rodriguez, Dr. Jeffry and Sandra Schafer, Bob Stefanko, Diane Stocker, Liz Strathy, Deena Von Yokes, Suzy Westphal and MJ Wittman.

Members of the 2019 Art of Fashion Committee are: Amber Anderson, Roberta Arzola, Elaine Kaminski Becerra, Sage Billick, Maggie Bobileff, Christine Byrne, Chris Carlisle, Marci Cavanaugh, Angeline Chambliss, Terri Chivetta, Kimberly Cohn, Kathleen Connor, Linda Cook, Deb Cross, Nicole D’Andrea, Chris Epstein, Myrna Everett, Erika Fetter, Rebecca Franks, Lisa Greer, Kelly Griffin, Cindy Grossman, Lorraine Hennessy, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Kimberly Lee, Yvette Letourneau, Genta Luddy, Christina Macone-Greene, Kristina McGovern, Suzie Nalbandian, Andrea Naversen, Suzanne M. Newman, Virginia Orchard, Jen Pacella, Mia S. Park, Valerie Parker, Amber Persia-Hodges, Kim Quinn, Esther Rodriguez, Lindsey Rossi, Cheri Salyers, Rhonda Savel, JoLynn Shapiro, Chris Silverthorn, Jaime Smart, Fariba Vafaee, Deena Von Yokes, Jean Waters, Suzy Westphal, Laura White, Bonnie Wright and Amber Yoo.

For more information, or to become an Art of Fashion sponsor, contact: The Country Friends at (858)756-1192, extension 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org.

