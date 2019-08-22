CCA Foundation invites parents to ‘Drop Off and Drop In’ at a ‘Welcome Back Reception’

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the first day of school, the Canyon Crest Foundation is hosting its annual Welcome Back Reception. Parents can drop off their students at 7:30 a.m. and drop in for coffee and a delicious continental breakfast. The school day officially starts at 8 a.m. Parents are encouraged to arrive early.

Food and beverages for the Welcome Breakfast have been generously donated by Starbucks Coffee, The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, organic fruit platters from Jimbo’s Naturally, Carmel Valley, and freshly baked croissants from the Champagne Bakery, Del Mar Highlands.

The Welcome Coffee is an opportunity for all incoming and returning parents to stop by the administrative courtyard and meet members of the administrative team as well as their fellow parents. Families will also have a chance to meet Principal Brett Killeen, Assistant Principals Gary Thornton, Bernard Steinberger, and Lisha Brunache.

The Welcome Reception will kick off the 2019-20 school year for the CCA Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to realizing CCA’s educational programs and priorities through financial, volunteer, and community support. The Foundation raises the funds necessary to support the spending priorities determined by CCA’s principal and staff, mostly through parent contributions and collaborates with students, parents, staff, and local community to assist CCA with its volunteer needs.

The donations raised by the CCA Foundation fund arts, engineering, technology, the sciences and humanities, college and career counseling, and athletic programs. Every student at CCA benefits in some way from the generous donations made by CCA families and the community to the Foundation.

The Niche 2020 Best Public High Schools recently ranked Canyon Crest Academy #1 public high school in San Diego County, #2 in California, and #32 in the USA. Niche’s 2019 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users.

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.

