The Temptations to perform at Vision of Children Foundation’s ‘A Night for Sight’ event

A Night for Sight Co-Chairs Left to Right- Vivian Hardage, Sandra Coufal, Jana Peck Stoiber, Tamara Lafarga Joseph, Allison Williams, and (not pictured) Annie Finch..jpg
A Night for Sight Co-Chairs: Vivian Hardage, Sandra Coufal, Jana Peck Stoiber, Tamara Lafarga Joseph, Allison Williams and (not pictured) Annie Finch
(Courtesy)
Aug. 16, 2019
3:32 PM
The Vision of Children Foundation will present “A Night for Sight,” featuring entertainment legends The Temptations, on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar.

Recognized as Billboard’s Top All-Time R&B Artists in 2017, and famous worldwide for their nearly 100 charted songs, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination” and “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” their iconic sound lives on in the new Broadway musical, “Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations,” which earned a total of 12 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

This spectacular evening of entertainment will benefit the Vision of Children Foundation, established in 1991 to support research and projects focused on treating and eradicating genetic vision disorders, as well as to support family members and children with hereditary blindness.

In addition to the Temptations, Vision of Children Vision Hero and “American’s Got Talent” Golden Buzzer winner Christian Guardino, one of the world’s first recipients of a successful gene therapy treatment that improved his visual acuity by 80%, will be entertaining guests during the dinner program.

All concert proceeds benefit The Vision of Children Foundation.

For more tickets and information, visit www.visionofchildren.org or contact, VOC Executive Director Leigh Innocenti at 858-314-7916 or leigh@visionofchildren.org.

