Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society to hold ‘Coffee in the Courtyard’ 2019 speaker series

The upcoming “Coffee in the Courtyard” speaker series will be held in the courtyard of La Flecha House, home to the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society. Three outstanding speakers have been scheduled for the series that cover a variety of topics important to many in the RSF community.

The series will be held Aug. 24, Sept. 21 and Oct. 12.

The first presentation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. and is titled “The Mills Act,” which holds answers to questions you may have been waiting to learn about – how to save on property taxes if you own an historic property. Historian Vonn Marie May and author of the Arcadia Images of America book on Rancho Santa Fe will guide participants through what they need to look for when trying to establish whether their property qualifies for the tax discounts.

The second presentation will be Sept. 21 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and is titled “World Class Drought Tolerant Plants” by botanist Steve Anthony. He will discuss Xerophyte – all desert plants. He asks all to bring their own specific questions.

The third presentation for 2019 will be Oct. 12 at 10 a.m., titled “Chinese Contribution to the Transcontinental Railroad” by Russell Low, MD. Low is the author of “Three Coins.”

Coffee and refreshments will be available at 9:30 a.m., and the speaker presentation will start at 10 a.m. Each presentation will be followed by a 15-minute Q & A period. Tickets to each presentation are $15 for RSF Historical Society members and $20 for non-members. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are available online at www.rsfhs.org, or call 858-756-9291.

The RSF Historical Society is located at 6036 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067, www.rsfhs.org, (858) 756-9291.

For more information about the RSF Historical Society events and lectures, for membership or sponsorship information, contact Sharon Alix, administrator. 858-756-9291.

