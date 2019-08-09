Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild exhibit now featured at Rancho Santa Fe Library

“Exploring the Abstract” art exhibit is now on display at the RSF Library until Oct. 22. Artwork showcases 26 pieces by RSF Art Guild members and is comprised of a variety of colorful, creative and whimsical interpretations of the abstract genre. Pieces include oil, watercolor, mixed media, prints and sculpture.

This year in collaboration with the RSF Library Guild and the generous use of space from the RSF Library, the Art Guild has presented three exhibits, each installed for three months.

“Exploring the Abstract” can be viewed in the Library’s Media Room from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The Rancho Santa Fe Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias in Rancho Santa Fe.

