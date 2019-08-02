Event briefs: Aug. 1

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

The 14th Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive, Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, this free one-day event for dogs and dog lovers features numerous pet-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, agility course by Kamp Kanine and more. There will be dog contests, live music, a variety of food trucks, photo booth with Aw Snap and Racepacepups and a libation lounge.

Does your pup like to strut its fluff? Compete in a contest for a chance to take home a ribbon for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place. Registration is day of the event from 10:45 a.m. -11:15 a.m. with a $5 cash per entry or $6 for credit/debit.

Stay cool by hanging out at the shaded libation lounge situated next to the food vendors from noon-5 p.m. This year enjoy refreshing brews from The Lost Abbey and Frosé from June Shine. Fifty percent of the proceeds from drink sales will benefit Rancho Coastal Humane Society that rescues, shelters, and adopts more than a thousand companion animals annually. Dance or relax with live music by Chris James, Pool Cats and Suspicious Package at the Libation Lounge this year. For a full event schedule, check out cardiff101.com.

WOW Families Festival

The Del Mar Union School District is hosting its first annual WOW Families Festival on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to welcome back families to the district. The festival at Sage Canyon School and Park will include carnival games, food trucks, local business vendor booths, music, giveaways and more.

Del Mar Schools Education Foundation will also be holding a silent auction with items and experiences from local vendors like Chef’s Table at Ruth’s Chris, Re:vive Spa gift basket, San Diego Zoo passes, Corepower Yoga, Tutor Doctor and more. The silent auction will help to raise money for STEAM+ teacher salaries. Register early at bit.ly/wowfamilies to receive a free, limited edition event t-shirt at the festival.

DM Art Center Gallery C-Note Sale

The artists of Del Mar Art Center Gallery will show pieces consistent with the fine art the public has come to expect from this unique group in their traditional “C-Note Sale” from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.

The C-Note Sale will take place at the new DMAC Gallery located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar — across from the Del Mar Civic Center. Many of the three dozen DMAC participating artists will be on hand to discuss their methods and mediums. Select paintings are priced in increments of $100 ($100, $200 and $300).

Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public. Call 858-280-1244 for additional information.

Torrey Pines Docent Naturalist Training

A comprehensive docent training program at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve begins on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday training sessions will include plants, insects, geology, birds, history and much more. Participation is limited and preregistration is required. To register, go to torreypine.org/volunteering/

For questions, contact docenttraining@torreypine.org

DivorceCare program begins Aug. 19

DivorceCare is a video-based support group for men and women navigating the stages of divorce or separation. The program features nationally-recognized experts on divorce and recovery including topics on anger, loneliness, new relationships, finances and more. Weekly sessions begin Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at Grace Point Church in Carmel Valley, 13340 Hayford Way, 92130. Register at divorcecare@gracepointsd.com or call 858-481-0424.

Author Talk & Signing by local resident Karna Small Bodman

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Karna Small Bodman, a Rancho Santa Fe resident who served six years in Reagan White House, first as Deputy Press. Secretary, later as Senior Director of the National Security Council, will speak and sign copies of her political thriller, Trust but Verify, at 3 p.m. at the Mysterious Galaxy Book Store, 5943 Balboa Ave, Suite 100, San Diego, 92111. For more information, call: 858-268-4747.

Creative Writing Workshops for students offered at Solana Beach Library

The Creative Writing Workshops held at the Solana Beach Library (Aug. 5-9) are open to students in grades 1-8, and is an opportunity for exploring different literary styles. Along with daily activities, there is also a teacher-led workshop and lesson held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day. Families may also drop in up to 4 p.m. to work on writing exercise independently.

Students will be provided writing utensils to create their own poems, short screenplays, and work on stories. Parents are welcome to participate and join in on the fun. This is a free program and is run by the Canyon Crest Academy Poetry Club.

The library is located at 157 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. 858-755-1404.

Second Annual Del Mar Dance for Diabetes set for Sept. 7

The Diabetes Research Connection (DRC) is hosting its second annual Del Mar Dance for Diabetes on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 6-11 p.m. at the Del Mar Plaza (1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar). The event will feature live music and dancing from Encore Event Entertainment, silent auction, spectacular ocean views and a silent dance party to close the night. Prominent local restaurants including Pacifica Del Mar, Il Fornaio, Sbicca and Rendezvous will tantalize guest’s taste buds with fabulous foods.

Tickets are $200 each and include valet parking, live entertainment, food, an open bar and the silent dance party.

The Del Mar Dance for Diabetes will raise necessary funds to support DRC’s mission to connect donors with early-career scientists enabling them to perform peer-reviewed, novel research designed to prevent and cure type 1 diabetes (T1D), minimize its complications and improve the quality of life for those living with the disease. Currently 1.25 million Americans live with this autoimmune disease, including 200,000 children. Approximately 40,000 new patients are diagnosed yearly. Despite these numbers, funding for diabetes research has declined. Of the funding available, 97 percent goes to established scientists.

“This is a wonderfully unique charity event,” said event chair Sherry Ahern, whose son is living with type 1 diabetes. “We are very grateful for our sponsors, such as Mission Federal Credit Union and look forward to the community coming together for an evening of ocean breezes and dancing under the stars.”

For more information, visit DiabetesResearchConnection.org/dancefordiabetes/ or call 844-484-3372.

Congressman Scott Peters to speak at RSF Democratic Club Aug. 8

The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club invites the community to hear and meet Congressman Scott Peters Thursday, Aug. 8. Peters represents the 52nd Congressional District, including La Jolla, downtown San Diego, Coronado, and Poway. He was elected in 2012.

Also featured: San Diego Councilman Chris Ward, candidate for the 78th Assembly District now represented by Todd Gloria who is running for mayor.

The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club meets second Thursdays (except July and December) at 6:30 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, in Solana Beach. The Aug. 8 program begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m., with socializing before and after. Friendly atmosphere. Meet and greet candidates and elected officials. Great hors d’oeuvres. Beer and wine available at cash bar. Extended Q&A plus opportunities to talk with the speakers one-on-one.

The cost for this event is $15 for all San Diego County Democratic club members and $25 for others. New members can join the RSF Club for $50 to qualify for the $15 meeting rate and member discounts all year long. RSVP at www.rsfdem.org or phone 323-365-2811.

Maritime Museum Family Overnight aboard Star of India

Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s largest collections of historic vessels from sail to steam to submarine, will host a second Family Overnight Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2:30 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. aboard the 1863 barque Star of India, the oldest active sailing ship in the world. Guests will embark on an imaginary voyage to relive the lives and times of the emigrant passengers in The Great Age of Sail. Together, participating children and their parents discover and share the same fascination and passion for learning about the history of the sea.

For reservations and more information guests can visit sdmaritime.org or call the Museum’s Education Department at 619.234.9153 ext. 138.

‘Healing the Grieving Heart’ workshop to be held Aug. 17

“Healing the Grieving Heart” workshop with Ken Druck, Ph.D. and Alexandra Kennedy MA, MFT will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. in Del Mar. The event is for those who have suffered the loss of a loved one, are seeking help with grief related to a health crisis, breakup, a job loss or wish to learn from two of the nation’s top experts on healing after loss. Topics covered will include: Cutting-edge approaches for actively grieving — without feeling overwhelmed by the painful emotions that accompany loss; An understanding of the stages of grief and how to navigate them; How the wounding of grief creates an opening for the sacred to enter our lives; Healing benefits of dreamwork, guided meditation, and EMDR; Power of self-compassion and self-care to heal the grieving heart; Do’s and Don’ts of grief support to guide family, friends and coworkers; Strategies for returning to work and to everyday life.

• A roadmap for surviving the loss of a loved one: “The Six Honoring’s”.

• The power of music, breath and mindfulness to heal a grieving heart.

Ken Druck, Ph.D. is an author, speaker and educator who is considered a one of the world’s leading experts on healing after loss, His work in “grief literacy,” helping countless thousands of individuals, families, communities and organizations can be found onkendruck.com. Alexandra Kennedy, MA, MFT is a psychotherapist in private practice for 42 years and author of acclaimed books on loss, including Honoring Grief and Losing a Parent. Her website is alexandrakennedy.com.

Participants must be pre-registered to attend the Aug. 17 workshop. Make a $125 check payable to: Druck Enterprises, Inc., P.O. Box 1117, Del Mar, CA 92014. The location address will be made available upon receipt of registration fee.

Art in the Village

Held on the second Sunday every August for 21 years, the Carlsbad Village Association’s (CVA) Art in the Village will return on Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing 110 local and regional fine artists together for a one-day, open-air art show.

Starting at 9 a.m., just blocks from Carlsbad State Beach, attendees can browse dynamic exhibits and meet the artists along State Street and Grand Avenue. Live sculpting and painting demos will also take place throughout the day. Returning to Art in the Village this year:

Village eateries, including several new breakfast and lunch venues, coffee shops, wine bars and fine dining, are conveniently located on State and Grand just adjacent to the art show. For more information, visit bit.ly/artinthevillage

ArtWalk@ Liberty Station

ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will return to Ingram Plaza for its 14th year of “Connecting Creative Communities” on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11 in the Arts District at Liberty Station. The fine arts festival brings visual arts, music and interactive art experiences to the historic San Diego community all weekend long. Thousands can peruse through the garden browsing artwork and enjoying food, wine and beer, and live entertainment at the two-day, free event.

ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will be held at Liberty Station’s Ingram Plaza, 2751 Dewey Road, San Diego, 92106. The fine art festival will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11. Attendance is free. More information on ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will be released in the upcoming weeks. For more information, visit www.artwalklibertystation.org.

Ramona Country Fair

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce will present the 49th annual Ramona Country Fair, Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center, 431 Aqua Lane, Ramona. Admission to the fair is free.

Billed as a real old-fashioned country fair, the four-day event will feature a midway of carnival rides, games and prizes, “only-at-the-fair” food choices, along with craft beer, award-winning wines, a stage with live music and entertainment, crafts, shopping and contests for artists and cooks vying for blue ribbons. The fair also will feature a large variety of vendors, including local businesses and home crafters. Fair hours are: 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1; 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

For more information, call (760) 789-1311, or visit www.ramonacountryfair.com or www.facebook.com/RamonaCountryFair.

New Coastal Artists exhibit: ‘Summer ArtSplash ‘19’

Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at La Vida Del Mar from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 titled “Summer ArtSplash ‘19.” A reception for the artists will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with refreshments and music. The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. La Vida Del Mar is located at 850 Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach, two blocks east of the Coast Road, and half a block north of Via de la Valle. For more information, visit coastal-artists.org or srgseniorliving.com or call the Program Department at 858-755-1224.

‘Hot Pursuit Band’ in Old Del Mar Train Station Concert

“Hot Pursuit” headlines summer jammin’ at the Old Del Mar Train Station, Sunday, Aug. 18, 3-6 p.m., to benefit North County Immigration & Citizenship Center. The party on the grass includes mouthwatering Cardiff Crack sliders, cool summer salads sweet dessert tastings and cash bar. Experience high-energy and fun-filled music, a pop-up art show and a memorable time to benefit NCICC. Some limited free parking is available. Tickets $25 at www.northcountycitizenship.org or at the concert party.

Del Mar Racetrack’s 80th Racing Season

The Del Mar Racetrack’s summer season includes a wide variety of fun, food, music and racing for guests of all ages. Racing at Del Mar happens Wednesday through Sunday with the exception of Closing Day on Labor Day Monday (Sept. 2). First post daily will be 2 p.m., first post on Fridays will be 4 p.m. Call (858) 755-1141 or visit delmarracing.com for more information and a list of events.

10th Annual Japan Festival in Encinitas

Celebrate the Sister City relationship between Encinitas and Amakusa, Japan at the 10th Annual Japan Festival on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 1-4 p.m. at the Encinitas branch of the San Diego County Library.

The festival, planned and hosted by the Encinitas Library in partnership with the City of Encinitas, will feature a short reading and haiku prompt from poets Debbie Kolodji and Seretta Martin (representatives of Haiku San Diego, the Southern California Haiku Study Group and the Haiku Society of America), Japanese folktales presented by Walter Ritter of Write Out Loud using a Japanese kamishibai picture card theatre, “flute-beatboxing” by G-Moto, and a demonstration of traditional Japanese tea ceremony by Soko Fosket and her students, representatives of Urasenke Tankokai San Diego Association.

This family-friendly festival is free and supported by Friends of the Encinitas Library (encinitaslibfriends.org). The library is located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas.

Bayside Summer Nights concert series

7:30 p.m. through Sept. 1 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Single tickets $17-$108 (subject to change). sandiegosymphony.org

Here are this week’s highlights:

Aug. 3: The B-52s, one of rock music’s most enduring bands, performs its groundbreaking hits “Rock Lobster,” “Love Shack” and “Roam.”

Aug. 4: San Diego Symphony, conducted by Yaniv Dinur, pays tribute to Beethoven in a concert of his “Symphony No. 7,” “Leonore Overture No. 3,” and a performance of his “Piano Concerto No. 1” by rising star pianist Dominic Cheli.

‘Summer and Songs’ at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

Every Thursday night, take in the sights and the sounds of summer evenings at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley with the help of the 3rd annual “Summer and Songs.” This popular free outdoor concert series runs through Aug. 22. The concerts take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the outdoor Village Square courtyard located by Madero’s and Breakfast Republic.

More information on Summer and Songs, as well as full lineup schedule and artists’ bios can be found at summerandsongs.com. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, Carmel Valley.

Concerts at the Cove

Concerts at the Cove events bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

Concerts are held every Thursday night through Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Presented by the city of Solana Beach, Belly Up and the Coastal Community Foundation’s fund — the Betty Scalice Foundation. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.

31st Annual Taste of Encinitas, Aug. 6

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will hold the 31st Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by First Team Real Estate, on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. With the purchase of a $45 ticket, participants will be able to enjoy Tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and enjoy a variety of live music.

In addition to the Sip Stops, the Taste will feature locations serving non-alcoholic beverages, such as coffee, kombucha, juices and water. Tickets can be purchased at www.encinitas101.com and at the Encinitas 101 office located at 818 S. Coast Hwy 101.

‘Gala in the Garden’

Join hundreds of local business leaders, supporters and guests for San Diego Botanic Garden’s 20th annual “Gala in the Garden: Cultivating Community” on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 5 – 10 p.m.

This year, guests will get a “sneak peek” at the Garden’s new exhibit space, the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory. This new greenhouse and education campus is named after this year’s Paul Ecke Jr. Award honorees Martin and Carol Dickinson.

Gala in the Garden is San Diego Botanic Garden’s largest annual event and fundraiser. Guests stroll outdoors through several garden areas while enjoying fine wine, craft beer, spirits and exceptional dishes from local restaurants and caterers. A variety of live entertainment and interactive education stations highlight the mission of the Garden: ‘To inspire people of all ages to connect with plants and nature.”

For more information, visit SDBGarden.org/gala.htm. To donate to the Garden’s Fund-A-Need opportunity – a new Pacific Promenade and Visitor Center – visit SDBGarden.org/fund-a-need.htm. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Ari Novy, PhD at (760) 579-8028 or anovy@sdbgarden.org

Colorful Creations

 Inspired by a trip to France and its landscapes and museums, painter Cathy Carey presents a solo art show “Essential Color and Other Dreams of Life,” Aug. 1 to Sept. 6 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla. The opening reception is 7 p.m. Aug. 9. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

 Artists from the La Jolla area will showcase their work at ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Arts District at Liberty Station, 2751 Dewey Road, Point Loma. Local artists include Krista Schumacher, Dan Crotta, Korin Chapman, Gail Titus and Terry Orletsky. artwalksandiego.org

 49 pieces in sculpture, painting, drawing, photography and mixed-media from 33 San Diego artists have been selected for the Athenaeum Music & Art Library’s 28th annual juried exhibition, now on view in the Joseph Clayes III and Rotunda galleries, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla, through Aug. 24. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Listen Up!

 The San Diego Floral Association presents a special lecture and book signing with garden designer, author, botanist and “A Growing Passion” TV host Nan Sterman, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. $25. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

 “Saturday Night Live” alum, former “Last Comic Standing” host, podcaster and longtime comedian Jay Mohr brings his stories and impressions to La Jolla, with five shows this week: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday Aug. 4 at La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. $30 with two- drink minimum. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/lajolla

Concerts to Catch

 La Jolla Music Society presents an evocation of voices past, “Ancient Voices.” It features Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun,” George Crumb’s “Vox Balaenae” (Voice of the Whale) for three masked players, and Ravel’s magical songs for soprano and chamber ensemble. 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Tickets from $42. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

 The Flux Quartet, featuring violinists Tom Chiu and Conrad Harris, violist Max Mandel and cellist Felix Fan, performs 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the White Box Live Arts center, 2590 Truxtun Road in Liberty Station, Point Loma. The quartet pursues interdisciplinary projects, resulting in acclaimed new works. Tickets available at the door: $10-$20. freshsoundmusic.com

Fundraising Fun

 Father Joe’s Villages’ annual 2K walk and family festival, “A Short Walk Home,” is San Diego’s only walk to end homelessness, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Spanish Landing Park, 3900 N. Harbor Drive, downtown San Diego. Registration is free, but those who donate $50 or more get a T-shirt and qualify for other prizes. fjvwalkhome.org

 St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center hosts its 42nd Haute with Heart Fashion Show & Luncheon: “Dreaming of Style,” 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 1 Park Blvd., downtown San Diego. Event includes an afternoon of entertainment to celebrate SMSC and its students. $125 for a preferred ticket, $225 for a premier ticket. stmsc.org

World Premiere Musical at NC Rep

On stage until Aug. 11, “Another Roll of the Dice” reunites Frank Loesser and Damon Runyon, the creators of the legendary “Guys and Dolls” Broadway musical. Audiences who may be familiar with Nathan Detroit and Miss Adelaide from “Guys and Dolls” will delight in meeting some of their colleagues-in-crime from Runyonland. North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets from $45. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

