Creedence Clearwater Revisited performing at the Belly Up to benefit foster teens

Friends of San Pasqual Academy and Museum of Making Music have joined forces to present the iconic sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revisited at “Concert for a Cause” that will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Belly Up Tavern, in Solana Beach. The evening will feature the group’s founding members, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford, backed by their full band singing time-honored hits like “Born on the Bayou,” “Down on the Corner” and “Susie Q.” Proceeds from the evening will support each organization’s creative work to support foster teens and prepare at-risk youth for lifelong success.

“Music today is everywhere and plays a fundamental role in all aspects of life. A magical language, music is one of our oldest forms of communication. It resonates with life itself, like a heartbeat providing a rhythm that is uniquely comforting. This is why all cultures use music to convey stories, emotions, history, religion and so much more. Music provides a powerful avenue through which we remember past events, keeping people connected to the wider world and stimulating their minds and emotions. We’re honored to be part of this great tradition,” said band members Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford.

Recently, the Museum of Making Music launched an intensive one-on-one music program for the foster teens at San Pasqual Academy. The program is a musical component of San Pasqual’s robust work to assist foster teens in their endeavor to become confident, productive, contributing, educated, successful adults. The music program provides individual lessons, group steel pan drumming workshops, and opportunities to explore the larger world of music making and careers in the industry. The foster students have greatly enjoyed this opportunity to have music in their lives, provided by Museum of Making Music.

Money raised at Creedence Clearwater Revisited will support the music programs for the foster teens, as well as the Museum’s support of educational tours for Title 1 schools, and hands-on-music programs for thousands of adults, seniors, students, and children from diverse economic and cultural backgrounds.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited was formed in the mid-’90s with Cook and Clifford at the helm. The group’s 1998 live recording of Recollection hit Platinum status. Since then, the band has regularly played across America and abroad. The concert will mark one of the band’s final performances before entering retirement. The full band will also include lead guitarist Kurt Griffey (Eagles, Foreigner, the Moody Blues), lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist Dan McGuiness, and multi-instrumentalist Steve Gunner.

“Concert for a Cause” featuring Creedence Clearwater Revisited is Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Belly Up Tavern, located at 143 S. Cedros Ave. in Solana Beach. Tickets can be purchased at friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org or at museumofmakingmusic.org/benefit#tickets.

Friends of San Pasqual Academy is a nonprofit organization that assists foster teens of San Diego County in their endeavor to become confident, productive, contributing, highly educated, successful adults. This 501 c 3 organization has been taking care of the foster students for over 18 years. They currently are supporting over 80 graduate students who are now attending colleges and trade schools. For more information, please visit friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org and more information on the Museum of Making Music can be found at museumofmakingmusic.org. Any questions, call 858 759-3298.

