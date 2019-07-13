Join Village Church in the community for ‘Brews & Banter’

The Village Church’s Faith & Work Ministry will once again host two “Brews & Banter” events in the North County community. These events are designed to take Christian Fellowship beyond church walls and to discuss topics such as artificial intelligence, navigating interactions with difficult coworkers, work/family/life balance, etc., but with a Christian perspective.

At the next Brews & Banter, the discussion topic will be patience in relationships (interpersonal and professional) and all other situations and what the Bible has to say about it. Join us from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at 067 Eatery in Fairbanks Ranch (16236 San Dieguito Road) or from 8 – 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at Caffe Positano in Fairbanks Ranch (16079 San Dieguito Road). Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be covered by the Faith & Work Ministry.

“I’ve enjoyed attending the events because it allows for a more casual setting to discuss how faith and work intersect and how they sometimes are at odds with one another,” says Helen Barker, a commission member of the Faith & Work Ministry. “The fellowship is the other benefit of attending as it has allowed me to connect with people outside of church and has introduced me to many people I probably would not have otherwise met!”

For more information on the Brews & Banter, the Faith & Work Ministry or The Village Church, visit villagechurch.org or contact Pastor Neal at NealP@villagechurch.org. Follow The Village Church @VillageChurchRSF.

