Don’t miss ‘Teens, Dreams And Jeans’

Don’t want to put a suit and tie on or a long dress to attend a charity event? Come join us in your jeans and boots and help support the foster teens and graduates of San Pasqual Academy. A unique event is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 2 that promises to be highly entertaining for all who attend. “Teens, Jeans and Dreams,”a team penning competition, is being held that will benefit foster teens and is fun for all ages and there is no other event like this.

Come cheer on your favorite riders as they attempt to become Champion Team Penners. There are riders representing various disciplines, which include top hunter-jumper riders, dressage riders, western riders and professional team penning riders. It is wonderful to see all these high caliber equestrians come together to support the foster teens and graduates of San Pasqual Academy. Funds generated by this event support academic and athletic programs, holiday parties, clothing, college tuitions and more.

A VIP Silent Auction and Cocktail Reception will also be held for the sponsors of “Teens, Jeans and Dreams.”

“We have many wonderful auction items that have been donated by very generous individuals,” states Friends Board Member Kathy Lathrum. “Some of our items include wine baskets, spa treatments, jewelry, restaurant certificates, hair products, fabulous gift baskets, vacation get-aways, signed sport items, gift certificates and more. People in this community really care about these foster kids and have stepped up to support and attend this wonderful event.”

What is team penning? This is a very exciting and fun activity to watch that involves horses, western riders and cows. It is a timed competition, where a team of three riders on horses attempt to put three of the same numbered cows in a pen. The team that does this the fastest, wins. Unfortunately, it is not as easy as it sounds. There are 30 numbered cows in a herd and each team must cut three specific cows that have the same number out of the herd. They must bring these cows down to the other end of the arena and put them in a corral. If more than four cows cross over a designated line, the team is disqualified. Many amusing things happen trying to accomplish this feat!

The event will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in the Del Mar Arena on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. Cost of a ringside VIP Sponsor box is $1,200, which includes dinner and beverages for six people. General admission tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children, 12 and under. General admission tickets can be purchased the day of the event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Box office or by calling 858-759-3298. To purchase the VIP Silver Horseshoe Box, please call 858-759-3298. These ringside boxes must be purchased in advance.

Committee members include Paul and Sally Seitz, Heidi Hollen, Joanie Spence, Carole Markstein, Pia Jensen, Lori Conger, Lois Jones, Patty Brutten, Andrea Reynolds, Teri Summerhays, Kathy Lathrum, Emmy Sobieski, Mary Beth Oblon, Kris Charton, Kelley Fielder Davis, Jocelyn Dunham, Dagmar Helgager, Karen Ventura, Debby Syverson, Teen Volunteers In Action, National Charity Members and Joan Scott.

Any questions, please visit www.friendsofsanpasqual

academy.org or call 858-759-3298. Donations can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.

