Caddyhack Golf Festival on Aug. 5 benefits Boys to Men mentoring network

The Caddyhack Golf Festival, a “Caddyshack"-themed charity golf tournament will return to the Morgan Run Club & Resort on Monday, Aug. 5, engaging 216 golfers in a wacky, fun and nostalgia-filled event to raise money for the Boys to Men Mentoring Network.

Caddyhack, which draws inspiration from the 1980 cult movie classic, is the brainchild of Fairbanks Ranch resident Ernie Hahn, general manager of the Pechanga Arena. For the third year in a row, Hahn has channeled his passion for golfing and his knack for hosting signature events into a charity golf extravaganza benefiting a cause close to his heart: Boys to Men Mentoring Network. The San Diego-based nonprofit provides weekly group mentoring to hundreds of fatherless and at-risk teenage boys.

A foursome in costume at the 2018 Caddyhack. (Courtesy)

The golf tournament showcases surprises on every hole. A trio of giant inflatable gophers will be out on the course and an oversized gopher mascot will preside over the festivities. There will be live entertainment from 15 local bands, craft beer from San Diego’s best breweries and bites of specialty dishes from regional food purveyors. Following Hahn’s example, these local artists and entrepreneurs donate their time, creativity, products and services to the festivities.

Hahn’s event features a four-person scramble vs. four-person scramble format, a retro costume contest, and ultimate shootout for the grand prize Gopher Trophy.

After the tournament’s final shoot out, golfers will gather with family and friends on the clubhouse patio for an evening wine reception, followed by a buffet dinner. Golfers and guests take a spin on a ferris wheel, wade into the bubbles of title sponsor Dr. Bronner’s Magic Foam Experience and check out a selection of men’s athletic wear at the Travis Mathew Pop-Up Shop.

“Caddyhack draws inspiration from Ernie’s commitment to cultivating a local arts and culture scene that is fresh, dynamic and relevant,” said Boys to Men Mentoring Network Co-Founder Joe Sigurdson. “The Boys to Men community is grateful for Ernie’s visionary leadership. As a Boys to Men community ambassador, Ernie is always thinking of fun and creative opportunities to engage the community in Boys to Men’s mission.”

The Bushwood Country Club pre-tournament dinner and auction will be held on Aug. 4 at Madero’s in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, featuring a live band and a comedian.

To register for the events, visit https://events.com/r/en_US/tickets/caddyhack-golf-festival-rancho-santa-fe-august-757596

