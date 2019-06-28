Event briefs: June 27

NC Rep presents musical ‘Another Roll of the Dice’ starting July 10

North Coast Repertory Theatre is capping its successful Season 37 with the world premier of “Another Roll of the Dice,” a rollicking musical conceived by Mark Saltzman, reuniting the talents of songwriter Frank Loesser and author Damon Runyon, creators of the legendary Guys and Dolls. In Dice, three classic Runyon stories are intertwined with hits from the Loesser songbook, including “Heart and Soul,” “I Hear Music,” “Two Sleepy People,” and “Let’s Get Lost,” performed by iconic Damon Runyon gangland characters.

Dice performances take place Wednesday, July 10 through Sunday, Aug. 4. Times vary.North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Art with a View

Community members are invited to kick-off their summer on Saturday, June 29, with an art-filled afternoon meeting the artists of the newly opened Del Mar Art Center Gallery who have joined forces with the Del Mar Farmers Market the last Saturday of the month from 1-4 p.m. Meet watercolorist Mark Sherman, who is known for his traditional horse-themed work, artisan jeweler Helen Schultes of La Isla Jewelry who designs one-of-a-kind creations along with photographer Gloria Moeller who stuns with her local Del Mar scenes, plus many more.

“Art With a View” is held on the top level of Del Mar’s Civic Center located at 1050 Camino Del Mar. Free parking is available in the underground parking garage.

The Gallery, located at 1101 Camino Del Mar, Suite AA, is now open to the public from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays through the summer.

‘An Evening of Revival’ with Chuck Ragan at Belly Up

American singer/songwriter Chuck Ragan and Revival Tour alums Dan Andriano (Alkaline Trio) and Dave Hause (The Loved Ones) are getting together to put on ‘An Evening of Revival,” a one-time “revival” of sorts. The event is set for Sunday, July 7 at the Belly Up (143 S Cedros Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075).

Proceeds gathered from An Evening of Revival will benefit for Cast Hope, the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization benefiting the youth of California and Western Nevada through free fly fishing programs. For tickets, visit bellyup.com.

Tony Bennett coming to San Diego Civic Theatre

Nederlander Concerts will present Tony Bennett, the 19-time Grammy Award-winning musician whose music spans over six decades on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the San Diego Civic Theatre with special guest Antonia Bennett. Tickets range from $65 to $125, and can be purchased on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Visit sandiegotheatres.org.

Concerts at the Cove

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern recently announced the return of the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series. Concerts at the Cove will bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

The concert series emphasizes family recreation and cultural experiences in a relaxed outdoor setting by the beach, and provides an opportunity for families and friends to enjoy a variety of musical styles at sunset. Concerts will be held every Thursday night (except July 4) through Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the City’s website at www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

Twilight Concert: Hotel California, A Salute to the Eagles

The Del Mar Foundation’s next Summer Twilight Concert in Powerhouse Park will feature Hotel California, A Salute to the Eagles, on Tuesday, July 9. All concerts begin with Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., followed by the main show at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit delmarfoundation.org.

NC Rep Theatre School to present ‘The Comedy of Errors’

North Coast Repertory Theatre School presents William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors,” which tells the story of two identical twins accidentally separated at birth. Fast-paced comedy fun for all ages. Arrive at 5 p.m. for a special 30-minute pre-show called The Green Show, as actors introduce you into the world of Shakespeare. Come early with lawn chairs or blankets.

Performances take place 5:30 p.m. July 18-20 (Grauer School, 1500 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas), July 25-27 (Birdwing Amphitheater Open Air Classroom, 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar) and Aug. 1-3 (La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach). Free. northcoastreptheatreschool.org/production/the-comedy-of-errors/

North Coast Symphony ‘Americana Extravaganza’

Americana Extravaganza is the theme of the North Coast Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming pops concert on Saturday, July 13, 2:30 p.m. at the at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The orchestra will be joined by the Villa Musica Community Chorus singing Irving Berlin’s America and I Hear America Singing.

The orchestra will perform favorites from American composers, including America the Beautiful by Samuel A. Ward, Leroy Anderson Favorites and Duke Ellington! arranged by Calvin Custer, and A Tribute to John Williams, adapted by Paul Lavender.

The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and conducted by Daniel Swem. The Villa Music Chorus is conducted by Katie Polit. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Solana Beach’S 33rd annual Patriotic Singalong

The City of Solana Beach’s 33rd annual Patriotic Singalong will be held Thursday, June 27, 7:30 p.m., at Fletcher Cove Community Center. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Dr. Ed Siegel at (858) 755-0316. Fletcher Cove Community Center is located at 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.

Volunteers needed

Hospice of the North Coast is looking for volunteers to work in its Resale Shop at 278-B El Camino Real (Homegoods Shopping Center). One four-hour shift per week is required. Volunteers will process customer purchases and price and sort donated merchandise. If you are interested, contact Mary Jo Barry, manager at 760-943-9921. All profits go directly to Hospice for care and assistance to those in need.

North Coast Symphony Chamber Recital

Chamber music ensembles from the North Coast Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Encinitas Library at 2:30 p.m. on June 30.

A variety of groups will perform at the free recital, including a flute quintet, string quartet, wind ensemble, and more, playing music by Mozart, Beethoven, Bach and others.

For more information visit: www.northcoastsymphony.com

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair features a “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” theme in a nod to the classic children’s tale by L. Frank Baum. The fair runs through July 4. Location: Via de la Valle and Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Visit sdfair.com.

‘Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown’

“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown” performs at the Belly Up Tavern on Friday, July 12. Door open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $21 in advance, $23 at the door and reserved seating is available for $37. Tickets may be purchased online at www.bellyup.com or by calling the box office at (858) 481-8140. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros in Solana Beach 92075. The show is 21+.

15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am

Surf contests, surf joust session, performances, beach vendors and more are all featured for this day of surfing and music to raise awareness and funds for kids in need. Surf contests take place 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the concert takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 29 at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street. Free. broam.org/events/

Tenderly — The Rosemary Clooney Musical

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Tenderly — The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” based on the life of Rosemary Clooney, who was hailed as America’s favorite girl singer. It offers a fresh, personal picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. “Tenderly” runs Thursday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, August 25. Performance times are 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21; 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach. Tickets: $49 regular/$44 season subscribers. Seniors, students, military and educators, $3 off admission. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Ideation

North Coast Repertory Theatre’s new reading series presents the premier of psychological suspense thriller “Ideation” by Aaron Loeb. The performance will take place at North Coast Repertory Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. Loeb’s thriller blurs the lines between right and wrong as a group of corporate consultants work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project. Directed by Andrew Barnicle. (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org.

Tuesday Night Comics

Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Repertory stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, and more. Rated R. The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Happy Hour begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes $3 beers and free appetizers. Line-up includes Lawrence as host, musical guest Shawn Rohlf, headliner Karen Rontowski, featured act Kurt Swann and opening act Annie Wiebe. $27. Purchase tickets at northcoastrep.or or call (858) 481-1055. 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Sitcom star at La Jolla Comedy Store

Maz Jobrani, star of the CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts” and performer in his own Netflix special, comes to La Jolla Comedy Store, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, June 28; 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 711 Pearl St. Tickets from $35. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Summer Concerts by the Sea

City of Encinitas kicks off its Sunday Summer Concerts by the Sea series on July 7

The City of Encinitas’ free Sunday Summer Concerts by the Sea series returns to Moonlight Beach this July and August. Enjoy the kickoff concert on Sunday, July 7, 3-5 p.m. with groovin’ old-school ’70s and ’80s rhythms from the band Cold Duck.

The lineup also includes; Kings of 88 with classic piano rock on July 21, the Smokin’ Cobras with funky ’60s and ’70s tunes on Aug. 4, and The Mighty Untouchables playing Top 40 hits on Aug.18. All showtimes are 3-5 p.m. Remember that glass, alcohol, smoking, Styrofoam containers and dogs are prohibited on Encinitas beaches. Call the City of Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department at 760-633-2740 or visit www.encinitasparksandrec.com for additional information.

At La Jolla Playhouse

Equal parts romantic comedy and old-school thriller, “Put Your House in Order” is a new play from one of Chicago’s hottest playwrights exploring new beginnings at the end of the world. At La Jolla Playhouse, through June 30, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. Tickets from $20. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

Star Spangled Pops

The Bayside Summer Nights concert series opens with “Star Spangled Pops,” 7:30 p.m. June 28-29, with patriotic favorites, rousing tunes, familiar film soundtracks and Broadway blockbusters. The evening closes with a magnificent fireworks display. Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Tickets: $17-$108. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

