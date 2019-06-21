Event briefs: June 20

Popular Annual Fourth of July Parade to be held in RSF

RSF residents are invited to participate in the 38th annual 4th of July Parade in Rancho Santa Fe. The event also includes a picnic and concert after the parade.

The parade, which begins on Thursday, July 4 at 1 p.m. and moves through the RSF VIllage, forms at 12:15 p.m. in the R. Roger Rowe School gym parking lot. The parade includes floats, fire trucks, vintage cars, equestrians, parade princesses, kids on bikes* and more. (*Children on bikes must wear helmets and be accompanied by a parent during parade formation.)

The picnic and concert begin at 1:30 p.m. A BBQ is prepared by the RSF Golf Club and proceeds benefit the RSF Community Center.

The event is sponsored by the RSF Association, the RSF Community Center, the RSF Golf Club and the RSF Polo Club.

For more information, contacy Ron Troyano at ron@alchemysandiego.com or Cutter Clotfelter at cutter@WillisAllen.com.

Solana Beach 33rd annual Patriotic Singalong

The City of Solana Beach’s 33rd annual Patriotic Singalong will be held Thursday, June 27, 7:30 p.m., at Fletcher Cove Community Center. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Dr. Ed Siegel at (858) 755-0316. Fletcher Cove Community Center is located at 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.



Del Mar Thoroughbred Club President Joe Harper to speak at Optimist Club of Del Mar-Solana Beach dinner meeting July 10

Joe Harper, president and CEO of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, will be the guest speaker at the Optimist Club of Del Mar-Solana Beach dinner meeting Wednesday, July 10, 6 p.m. at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club (1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075).

Guests are welcome to attend to hear Harper present the plans for the upcoming Del Mar racing season.

The Optimist Club of Del Mar-Solana Beach sponsors many youth projects in the communities such as Childhood Cancer Campaign which supports Rady Children’s Hospital, Seany Foundation Summer Camps, and the Ronald McDonald House. Other projects involve local Scouting programs, CCA Dollars for Scholars, TPHS Scholarship Fund, The Miracle League, Essay and Oratorical contests, Junior Optimist Clubs, Vic Kops Children’s Challenge Awards, Solana Beach Library, and The Winston School.

Reservations are required by Wednesday, July 3, at 8 p.m. Contact Judy Trendel at jtrendel56@gmail.com

Volunteers needed

Hospice of the North Coast is looking for volunteers to work in its Resale Shop at 278-B El Camino Real (Homegoods Shopping Center). One four-hour shift per week is required. Volunteers will process customer purchases and price and sort donated merchandise. If you are interested, contact Mary Jo Barry, manager at 760-943-9921. All profits go directly to Hospice for care and assistance to those in need.

Summer Fun on the 101

Walk, bike or skate to Leucadia Roadside Park with family and friends to hear nine live performances by local legends and up and coming musical talent. Plus children’s activities, opportunity drawings and the Swell Property Craft Beer Garden. Saturday, June 22, 12-7:40 p.m. 860 N Coast Hwy 101, Leucadia Roadside Park. Free. 760-436-2320, leucadia101.com.

Concerts at the Cove

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern recently announced the return of the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series. Concerts at the Cove will bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

The concert series emphasizes family recreation and cultural experiences in a relaxed outdoor setting by the beach, and provides an opportunity for families and friends to enjoy a variety of musical styles at sunset. Concerts will be held every Thursday night throughout the summer from June 20 to Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Next up: US Navy 32nd Street Band on June 20 and Atomic Hill on June 27.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the City’s website at www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

Mason Aleworks, Barrel Room host summer block party

Mason Aleworks and The Barrel Room are celebrating their one-year anniversary and kicking off the start of summer with a block party on Saturday, June 22 from noon to 5 p.m.

The party will include a barbecue, raffle, beer and wine stations, bounce house and patio games. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for kids. The adult ticket includes three drinks, a BBQ plate, keeper logo glass and a raffle ticket. The kids ticket includes unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, a BBQ plate and a raffle ticket. For tickets visit cv.tbrsd.com. Mason Aleworks and The Barrel Room are located in the Merge, 5500 Carmel Mountain Road.

Fairy Festival

Children (and parents) are invited to celebrate summer at the annual Fairy Festival at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Fairy Festival features fairy-themed activities.

Enjoy live performances by Ruth and Emilia and Twinkletime as well as food, coffee and dessert trucks.

Visit SDBGarden.org/fairyfest

North Coast Symphony Chamber Recital

Chamber music ensembles from the North Coast Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Encinitas Library at 2:30 p.m. on June 30.

A variety of groups will perform at the free recital, including a flute quintet, string quartet, wind ensemble, and more, playing music by Mozart, Beethoven, Bach and others.

For more information visit: www.northcoastsymphony.com

Another Roll of the Dice

North Coast Repertory Theatre is capping its successful Season 37 with the World Premier of Another Roll of the Dice, a rollicking musical conceived by Mark Saltzman, based on the stories of Damon Runyon and the songs of Frank Loesser, who penned some of the best-loved songs in the American Songbook. Dice performances take place Wednesday, July 10 through Sunday, August 4. Times vary. Previews $45, week nights $52, Saturday matinees and Sunday nights $49, Saturday nights and Sunday Matinees $56, Wednesday Matinee (July 31) $52. North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Crest Canyon Weed Warriors needed

Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Spring brings lovely blooms, but some are more welcome than others.

A real need to clear invasive star thistle and mustard in Crest Canyon is needed. With enough hands and a few hours, volunteers should be able to halt invaisive encroachment into this sensitive canyon habitat.

Meet at Racetrack View Drive Trailhead with close-toed shoes, wear clothes appropraite for hiking and light bushwhacking, and bring water.

Summer Solstice in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association will present its popular annual Summer Solstice event Thursday, June 20, 5-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar.

Summer Solstice features tastes from local restaurants and sips from California wineries, breweries and distilleries. The event also includes music, sunset views and more. For tickets and more information, go to visitdelmarvillage.com.

Cinema By the Sea in Del Mar

The Del Mar Foundation’s next Cinema By the Sea event will be held Friday, June 21, at Powerhouse Park. The event will feature the film “Back to the Future.” The movie begins after sunset around 7:59 p.m. Location: The beach in front of the main Lifeguard Tower at 1700 Coast Blvd., and Powerhouse Park. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

Workshop to help a child learn to read to succeed

A workshop will be held Friday, June 21, from 2-4 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library to experience the fastest way to improve a child’s reading, attention span, and memory retention.

At this workshop participants will learn how using PATH neurotraining speeds up a child’s brain so the child is more excited about reading.

This is a no-cost no-obligation workshop with live demos. Seating is limited, so to make a reservation, contact Dr. Teri Lawton at tlawton@pathtoreading.com or 310-903-6009.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair features a “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” theme in a nod to the classic children’s tale by L. Frank Baum. The fair runs through July 4.

Location: Via de la Valle and Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Visit sdfair.com.

‘Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown’

“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown” performs at the Belly Up Tavern on Friday, July 12. Door open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $21 in advance, $23 at the door and reserved seating is available for $37. Tickets may be purchased online at www.bellyup.com or by calling the box office at (858) 481-8140. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros in Solana Beach 92075. The show is 21+.

Cancer Survivors Day Celebration set for June 22

Free event on Torrey Pines Mesa hosted by Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center

Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center will host a free public celebration for local cancer survivors, families, friends and the community at large on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Farmer & The Seahorse restaurant on Torrey Pines Mesa.

The event is part of the 32nd annual observance of National Cancer Survivors Day. The program is open to anyone affected by cancer, including patients, caregivers and loved ones. The celebration will include inspirational stories of survival, complimentary lunch, entertainment by the Ka Lei Aloha O hula dancers and opportunities to connect with caregivers and fellow survivors.

Address: 10996 Torreyana Road, San Diego 92121. Register by calling 1-800-SCRIPPS (727-4777).

San Diego Botanic Garden Fairy Festival

Children (and parents) are invited to celebrate summer at the annual Fairy Festival at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Fairy Festival features fairy-themed activities, where children may wear their favorite fairy costume, take an adorable photo with our Fairy Princesses in an enchanted garden, leave their wishes at a magic wishing bush, shop in the Fairy Land Market, and enjoy fairy-themed crafts.

Enjoy live performances by Ruth and Emilia and Twinkletime as well as food, coffee and dessert trucks. Visit SDBGarden.org/fairyfest

15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am

Surf contests, surf joust session, performances, beach vendors and more are all featured for this day of surfing and music to raise awareness and funds for kids in need. Surf contests take place 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the concert takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 29 at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street. Free. broam.org/events/

Upcoming Art Exhibit: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Artist Hunt Slonem has spent the past five decades seeking ways to create an exuberant and bold, fauvist palette to emphasize his beloved menagerie of animals. His oeuvre has been described as grandiose, impressive and extravagant, all evident in his unique feeling for color and texture. His paintings are a celebration of the vibrancy of nature. The opening reception for A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Preview opening reception takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Madison Gallery, 320 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach. To RSVP, call (858) 523-9155 or e-mail info@madisongalleries.com

Tenderly—The Rosemary Clooney Musical

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Tenderly—The Rosemary Clooney Musical, based on the life of Rosemary Clooney, who was hailed as America’s favorite girl singer. It offers a fresh, personal picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. Tenderly runs Thursday, August 15 through Sunday, August 25. Performance times are 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, August 15; 8 p.m. Friday, August 16; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, August 18; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 21; 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22; 8 p.m. Friday, August 23; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, August 24; 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25. North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach. Tickets: $49 regular/$44 season subscribers. Seniors, students, military and educators, $3 off admission. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Ideation

North Coast Repertory Theatre’s new reading series presents the premier of psychological suspense thriller Ideation by Aaron Loeb. The performance will take place at North Coast Repertory Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. Loeb’s thriller blurs the lines between right and wrong as a group of corporate consultants work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project. Directed by Andrew Barnicle. (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org

La Jolla Playhouse

Location: 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org. “The Luckiest,” June 30 to July 29. Lissette is a vibrant and fiercely independent young woman. But when a sudden diagnosis shatters her world into pieces, she finds herself at odds with her mother and her best friend, who each come bearing strong opinions wrapped in good intentions.

Tuesday Night Comics

Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Repertory stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, and more. Rated R. The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Happy Hour begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes $3 beers and free appetizers. Line-up includes Lawrence as host, musical guest Shawn Rohlf, headliner Karen Rontowski, featured act Kurt Swann and opening act Annie Wiebe. $27. Purchase tickets at northcoastrep.or or call (858) 481-1055. 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

The Comedy of Errors

North Coast Repertory Theatre School presents William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, which tells the story of two identical twins accidentally separated at birth. Fast-paced comedy fun for all ages. Arrive at 5 p.m. for a special 30-minute pre-show called The Green Show, as actors introduce you into the world of Shakespeare. Come early with lawn chairs or blankets. Performances take place 5:30 p.m. July 18-20 (Grauer School, 1500 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas), July 25-27 (Birdwing Amphitheater Open Air Classroom, 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar) and August 1-3 (La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach). Free. northcoastreptheatreschool.org/production/the-comedy-of-errors/

Coastal Communities Concert Band: Music from Stage and Screen

Musical themes from favorite Broadway plays and movies, including Aladdin, Star Trek, Schindler’s List, Robin Hood and The Golden Age of Broadway will be performed, featuring vocal favorite Michael Ruhl. This concert takes place 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. Free students, $20 adults, $15 seniors.

Tickets available at (760) 727-3741 and cccband.com

Cici’s Last Stand

Cici is leaving town after 36 years. Many clues to these changes can be found in her new CD, “The Lucky One.”

This is a family-friendly event that will include music, art, food trucks, no-host bar, games of chance, live art, video-filming, poker, fortune tellers, horse shoes, rainbows, and pots of gold everywhere.

This event will take place 4-8 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. $35. Tickets include a CD! (760) 632-9711. bit.ly/28ZV8GX

