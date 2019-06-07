‘Legally Blonde Jr’ opens at the RSF Community Center

“It’s an explosion of blonde hair, glitter and fun!” explains Director Jolene “Jojo” Bogard of her upcoming production of “Legally Blonde Jr.” opening on Friday, June 7 at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center.

Four young actresses were crowned to play the effervescent Elle Woods (Kirra Cheeseman of Audeo Charter School, Kayla Blustein of Skyline School, Libby Bezdek of Sanderling Waldorf School, and Luna Espinosa of Earl Warren Middle School. Each actress gets to play the lead role in two performances spanning the weekend of June 7, 8 and 9.

There are four different casts of the show which creates more fun roles for each kid. Bogard doesn’t believe in super-large casts with giant ensembles. “I teach by doing. Kids want to perform, so I create smaller casts and ask actors to play smaller ensemble roles in each other’s casts. This way they support one another while they also get to experience the chance to be in a lead or featured role. It’s a little nutty by the end of the weekend, but the kids all have tons of fun.”

Libby Bezdek and Kirra Cheeseman

Courtesy

Bogard said her approach is working and the word is spreading. “I can’t tell you how many kids tell me that they’ve never had a lead or even lines…and they are really talented. So I try and mix it up and take chances on actors. And trust me, those that get picked do not want to fail, so they always try extra hard during rehearsals,” Bogard said.

Heyjojo Productions is located in Solana Beach and has been producing shows for three seasons and is heading into a busy summer featuring six summer camps with shows at the San Diego Fair and Solana Beach’s La Colonia Park.

For more information, email Jojo at Jojo@heyjojoproductions.com or visit www.heyjojoproductions.com. All tickets for “Legally Blonde Jr.” are sold at the RSF Community Center and are $10 for adults, $5 for children.

