Marking its 10th year, Southern California Bulldog Rescue’s Bullies Uncorked, presented by “Holli”day…Anyday, will take pet parents and their four-legged kiddos on a park-like journey at a private Rancho Santa Fe estate.

Bullies Uncorked is leaving its San Juan Capistrano venue and making its San Diego debut to help support the nonprofit’s San Diego Chapter. “Holli”day…Anyday is underwriting the entire event and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Southern California Bulldog Rescue.

The need to support orphaned bulldogs is prevalent because breeders “not” in good standing breed for profit leaving many dogs homeless. Southern California Bulldog Rescue works hard to educate the community as well as finding orphaned bulldogs their forever homes.

While Southern California Bulldog Rescue hosts various fundraisers throughout the year, Bullies Uncorked is its most popular taking place on June 1, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The afternoon opens with a stroll through an expansive Rancho Santa Fe estate, complete with hors d’ oeuvres, fine wines, artisanal beers and ciders, and local tequila and vodka purveyors preparing their own signature cocktails.

Also on hand will be the founder of “Holli”day…Anyday, Holli Lienau, creating food and cocktail demos for her YouTube Cooking Show, “Easy Breezy Kitchen.”

Lienau owns two bulldogs, and her youngest was adopted from Southern California Bulldog Rescue.

Bullies Uncorked will keep up with its annual tradition complete with silent auction items and entertaining live auction. Back again this year is the unique live auction experience named “Harvest and Pizza Party.” The highest bidder and their guests will harvest wine grapes at Lienau’s private vineyard in Rancho Santa Fe, enjoy a gourmet pizza party in a Tuscan setting, and gifted a one-night stay at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

Tickets to the 10th Annual Bullies Uncorked fundraiser are $50 per person and $10 per pet. Tickets sales will be available at the door with the per person charge at $55. Funds raised support Bulldogs and outreach efforts at Southern California Bulldog Rescue. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.SoCalBullDogRescue.org/event/bullies-uncorked/.