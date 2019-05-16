Trombone Shorty, Reggae Fest a part of Del Mar Racing’s summer concerts

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club recently announced its summer concert lineup featuring free concerts including Grammy-winning artist Ziggy Marley on Saturday, July 20, country music trio Midland on Saturday, July 2, and jazz artist Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on Friday, Aug. 2.

The Summer Concert Series offers gives free concerts every Friday and select Saturdays throughout the racing season..

So far the 2019 lineup consists of:

Saturday, July 20: Reggae Fest with Ziggy Marley

Saturday, July 27: Midland

Friday, Aug. 2: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Saturday, Aug. 3: Iration

Friday, Aug.16: Chase Rice

Friday, Aug. 23: SOJA

Friday, Aug. 30: Steel Pulse

Monday, Sept. 2: Wayward Sons

Additional performers and dates will be announced in the coming weeks. All concerts are 18 and up and free with the purchase of standard $6 racetrack admission. For concertgoers entering after the day’s final race, admission is $30. Performances begin shortly after the last race of the day. The racetrack’s highly anticipated Opening Day kicks off on Wednesday, July 17 and the fun continues through Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2. This summer, Del Mar will be celebrating its milestone 80th season and in addition to being a great spot to take in live music and thrilling races, Del Mar also offers top-notch culinary, wine and craft beer festivals.

The stein holding contest at last year's Burgers and Brews event. Courtesy

This year’s event lineup includes:

Saturday, July 20: Burgers and Brews

Saturday, July 27: Uncorked: Del Mar Wine Fest

Saturday, Aug. 3: San Diego Taco & Beer Festival

Sunday, Aug. 18: Turf & Surf BBQ Championship

Sunday, Sept. 1: Taste of New Orleans

For more information, visit DelMarRacing.com. You can follow Del Mar on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @DelMarRacing or Facebook at facebook.com/DelMarRaces.

