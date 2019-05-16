Accomplished author to discuss ‘Playing the Odds: Live Your Life Expectancy and Beyond’ at RSF Library May 23

When H. Bud Hauslein appears at libraries to talk about his book, Playing the Odds: Live Your Life Expectancy and Beyond, the 90-year-old retired trial and appellate lawyer follows a piece of advice given by a friend.

“I don’t talk about myself,” Hauslein said. “My friend told me, ‘They’re not interested in you, they’re interested in what you can do for them.’ I try to give advice and help other people.”

When Hauslein speaks at the Rancho Santa Fe Library on Thursday, May 23 at 10:45 a.m., he’ll focus on his book, detailing the risk factors for illnesses, how to reduce those factors, and his desire to change people’s perspectives on the life-threatening diseases that come with age.

“I tell people they don’t have to view chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer as totally fatalistic.”

With information learned from seven years of reading medical studies at the UCSD Biomedical Library, Hauslein looks at health from a gambling perspective, with each person having the ability to lower their odds of contracting certain diseases, while understanding that genetic factors may be beyond anyone’s control.

To that end, the penultimate chapter of Playing the Odds addresses the Human Genome, a topic in which Hauslein is well versed. It’s here where Hauslein’s commitment to his own health becomes as important as the information in his book.

Because he has had no major surgery and takes no prescription medicine, Hauslein became eligible for the Wellderly study, a study at Scripps Clinic which seeks to understand the role of genetics in maintaining health and preventing disease in people 80 years and older with no history of illness. He contributed DNA on his 80th birthday in June.

Hauslein credits his ongoing health to strong genetics, which he discusses in his book, as well as a regimented exercise routine

The author talk is May 23 at the Rancho Santa Fe Library, 17040 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. For more information, call (858) 756-2512.

