RSF Women’s Fund to hold 15th Anniversary Celebration and Grant Awards Ceremony

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund will be celebrating its 15th Anniversary and its 2019 Grant Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 15, 5:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Country Club.

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund was established in November 2004 as a way for members to join together in meaningful and engaging ways and give back to the greater San Diego community. The power of many women giving together has helped the organization make a significant impact on community-wide needs with focused collective grant making. The RSF Women’s Fund is a donor-advised fund of the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation and has awarded nearly $3 million dollars in grants to date.

For 2019 the RSF Women’s Fund will be awarding over $300,000 to the grantees. They will be receiving their checks and a fun celebration will follow. Please attend the event for the culmination of the organization’s hard work this year.

The event will also feature the Mission bay Preservationists, one of the nation’s premier traditional youth jazz bands. Visit https://www.missionbaymusic.com/preservationists

Fee for this event is $85 per person. Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register.