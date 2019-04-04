Village Viewpoints speaker to discuss San Diego Zoo’s impact around the world at April 14 event

What would Dr. Harry Wegeforth, founder of the San Diego Zoo, think of the organization if he was here today? His inspiration that began with the roar of a lion more than 100 years ago has evolved into a global conservation effort through strong collaborations with partners around the world.

San Diegans have always been proud of the “World Famous” San Diego Zoo, however, the reality is that San Diego Zoo Global has become the “world’s zoo” and it all began here. Today’s zoos are about more than keeping animals – they are leaders in education, conservation science, empathy building and much more.

Mark Stuart, president of the Foundation for San Diego Zoo Global, will share insights into the truly life- changing programs that the zoo has championed over recent years. Locally, Walkabout Australia hopes to become the only zoo outside of Australia to be home to a platypus. The Wild Heroes program honors veterans and has hired 76 veterans to date and hopes to hire more. And 33,000 plants were placed in the Africa Rocks exhibit just last year.

Globally, conservation initiatives such as Saving African Primates (focused in Cameroon and Madagascar), Bears of the World, Kenya Conservation (community engagement) and Genetic Rescue (let’s save the Northern White Rhino) are a top priority of SDZG. Finally, through its Institute for Conservation Research, a global expansion of the Frozen Zoo, to include a network of zoos and universities, will create a permanent safety net for all wildlife species and serve as an invaluable resource for conservation, assisted reproduction, evolutionary biology, and wildlife medicine.

Please join Village Viewpoints as Stuart discusses how the world-famous institution begins its second century.