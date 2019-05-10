Village Church hosting Family Speaker Night

Arlene Pellicane will be at The Village Church on Friday, May 17 from 5-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Center to speak about faith, family, marriage, parenting and children at all ages.

Pellicane speaks, write books (translated into 10 languages), and has appeared on several radio and television programs such as the Today Show, Focus on the Family, Fox & Friends, TLC’s Home Made Simple, FamilyLife Today, and The 700 Club.