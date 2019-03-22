Village Church Choir to hold ‘Lenten Choral Concert’

The Village Church Music Ministry will present its annual “Lenten Choral Concert” in the church Sanctuary on Sunday, April 7 at 7 p.m.
“The concert will feature two beautiful works by living composers. The Lux Aeterna by Morten Lauridsen which has been nominated for a Grammy on two separate occasions, and the Sunrise Mass by Ola Gjeilo,” said Juan Carlos Acosta, director of Music Ministries at The Village Church. “Both are gorgeous and lush settings of choral orchestral music, with light as a unifying theme. Our performances will feature the 80 voice Village Community Chorale and a professional orchestra comprised of some of the finest musicians in Southern California, including members of the San Diego Symphony and the Pacific Symphony.”
This is a non-ticketed event; a free-will offering will be taken. To learn more about The Village Church and the Music Ministry, visit villagechurch.org or call the Church Office at 858-756-2441. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Follow The Village Church on social media @VillageChurchRSF.