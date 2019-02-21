Village Church to host renowned pianist at upcoming concert

Pianist Gustavo Romero Courtesy

San Diego native and internationally-renowned pianist Gustavo Romero will visit The Village Church for a special concert on Sunday, March 3 at 4 p.m. Romero has been hailed by The New York Times for his “…great agility, adequate power and an unusually large repertory of colors and dynamic levels.” He has appeared with many of the world’s leading orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, New World Symphony, and many others.

“Gustavo Romero is one of the shining stars of the classical musical world to come out of San Diego,” says Village Church Director of Music, Juan Carlos Acosta, “As a child prodigy he was well known throughout the music community, as a young performer he quickly rose to international attention, and now as an established artist it is our privilege to feature him in a concert back in his home town.”