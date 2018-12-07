Sing Christmas classics at the Village Church Dec. 16

The Village Church Worship Band will be joined by Matt Murdock and Apex Brass for a Sunday of family fun. Join the event as the Brass leads the congregation with Christmas Carols as a part of worship on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.
Apex Brass has been featured at a number of renowned venues including Disneyland, Seaworld San Diego and the San Diego Zoo. Get into the Christmas spirit by singing with family, friends and neighbors. For a full schedule of Christmas events, visit villagechurch.org. Address: Village Church: 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.