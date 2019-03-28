RSF Community Center’s Spring Fiesta to be held May 3 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe

2019 Spring Fiesta Courtesy

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center recently announced its major fundraiser of the year titled “2019 Spring Fiesta” to be held Friday, May 3, 5:30-10 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

The event is open to the public and the evening will include a cocktail reception, hosted bar, live entertainment, dinner, live auction and flowing margaritas. Funds raised will support the Community Center’s after-school classes, youth sports programs, enrichment classes and special community projects, including its KidzKare outreach program that connects local children with other nonprofit organizations on a variety of service projects.

Major sponsors of the event include: First Republic Bank, The Wohlford Family, Michael Sperlinga, Procopio, The Mikles Family, The Shepherd Family, Floral Palette, Browtique, Compass Realty, and Jennifer Janzen-Botts & Pacific Sotheby’s Realty.

Individual ticket price is $275 per person and tables seat eight to 10 guests. Sponsorships are a great way to support the event and many levels include seating. Please call the Community Center at 858-756-2461 or visit RSFCC.org to purchase tickets and for more information on the event. Seating is limited and attendees must be 21 years and up.