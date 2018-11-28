The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and JoyWorks host Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe fundraiser Dec. 7 for California wildfire victims

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and Joyworks Network are teaming up to host an inspired boutique experience to Rancho Santa Fe residents and neighboring communities to help in the California wildfire recovery and relief efforts. The Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe is a complimentary event at The Inn’s public spaces featuring more than 20 handpicked merchants on Friday, Dec. 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A portion of the event proceeds will go directly to the California Fire Foundation.

“Our thoughts and hearts are with the families who endured a tragic loss from these wildfires and to the heroic firefighters who continue to work tirelessly to battle them,” founder of JoyWorks Network Janet Lawless Christ said. “While firefighters are getting closer to containing the Woolsey and Camp Wildfires, we as a community wanted to help the fire victims in their recovery by raising funds, so we turned this special holiday event into a fundraiser.”

The Inn is donating the venue, while the event itself is giving back in a multitude of ways, including 10 percent of the evening’s proceeds, 50/50 raffle, and a $1 donation toward every JoyWorks specialty cocktail sold.

Opportunities are available to gift direct donations to the California Fire Foundation.

Guest speaker Vista Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol will be on hand to share how the California Fire Foundation helps firefighters and families impacted by the wildfires.

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s general manager, Jerome Strack, hopes that the community will attend the event.

“I am a survivor of the Mountain Fire in 2003, so this fundraiser is close to my heart,” he said.

Lawless Christ shared how guests will meander through a variety of specialty pop-up shops featuring unique items and get their holiday shopping done early.

“There will be live music, complimentary holiday refreshments, and plenty of ways to help in the wildlife recovery efforts,” she said.

Lawless Christ said the collaboration between JoyWorks and The Inn has been so seamless, they plan to partner on a regular basis to bring a series of events together in the heart of the community.

She also anticipates that the Dec. 7 event will help bridge a gap in the Village during the holiday season.

“There’s a demise of retail shopping in the Village of Rancho Santa Fe, and it’s such a shame. I hope that the Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe will help Ranch residents during this busy time of year by having merchants come to the heart of their hometown,” she said.

To date merchants include J. McLaughlin, Plantology, Jean Waters Fine Accessories, Helia Craft Brewery, Pacifica Culinaria Artisan Oils and Vinegars, Sweet Violets, Bon Bon Home & Garden, Grazia Bella Fine Italian Handbags, Kendra Scott Jewelry, Del Mar Hat Company, and children’s author Adrienne Falzon with her newest book release.

“JoyWorks will not be receiving any sale percentages,” said Lawless Christ. “The day is merely a community outreach endeavor by JoyWorks to spark community spirit and unity.”