‘The Swingin’ With Dean Show’ free concert to be held at RSF Library May 23

A free concert, “The Swingin’ With Dean Show,” will be held on Thursday, May 23, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the outdoor patio, at the Rancho Santa Fe Library (17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067).

Dean Ratzman plays swing, jazz standards, blues, rock, and soul hits of great American artists from the ‘40s - ‘70s. He plays keyboard, trumpet, trombone and sings. Ratzman’s audience rapport, humorous twist, and style of arrangements provides for a highly entertaining performance. He performs all around the U.S.