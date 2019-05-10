Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra to perform at 3rd Annual RSF Rotary Serenades event

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary invites community members to attend the 3rd Annual Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Serenade event at the Banning estate in Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday, May 18, from 7-10 p.m.
This is a musical event featuring Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra: Michael Tseitlin as conductor, with soloists Irina Tseitlin (violin), Pasha Tseitlin (violin), Elijah De La Motte (cello), Isabella McCormick (harp) and Yulia Atoyan (piano). The event will also include wine and appetizers.
Proceeds raised from this formal event will go to the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation so that the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary can continue to help provide grants to those doing great work in the community and continue to do community service projects. In the past, the projects the RSF Rotary Club has participated in have helped dedicated students, victims of natural disasters, victims of domestic violence, patients with unfortunate health challenges, the military, foster kids and more.
You can find more information and buy tickets at rsfrotary.ejoinme.org/serenades