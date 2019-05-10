Longtime RSF teacher and now-author Barbara Brown to read short stories at RSF Library May 22

Barbara Brown Courtesy

Rancho Santa Fe resident and teacher, “Mrs. Brown,” has a new title, an honor she’s proud to earn—author.

In April, Barbara Brown received an invitation from FOCL (Friends of the San Diego Central Library) to be part of April Author of the Month. She read her short story, “Extraordinary Seeing,” published in San Diego Ink Anthology Volume 10, 2018.

That led to the Rancho Santa Fe Library receiving numerous requests for Brown to read at her hometown library. On Wednesday, Mary 22, at 10:45 a.m. she’ll be reading three short stories (two published and the third which tied).

“Extraordinary Seeing” is a humorous coming-of-age story, based a bit on her sons. Being one of the 40 pieces chosen for publication (out of over 400 submissions) inspired Brown to pause in her writing and take time to submit again. Indeed, “See—Saw—See” was selected for San Diego Ink Anthology Volume 11, 2019.

A teacher, two years at Punahou in Hawaii and 37 years at R. Roger Rowe School in Rancho Santa Fe, Brown enjoyed all subjects—especially bringing students’ inside feelings to life through writing. Now, those social interactive teaching days have been replaced with the gift to spin her own stories for hours every day.

Brown has completed a YA (Young Adult) novel, titled “Camo Land,” about two teens growing up on a military base, each with a parent deployed. As a military mom, Brown feels this book is important, to humanize military life through genuine teen voices that readers will never experience on their own and will never forget. Currently, she’s working on a novel, “Iris and Caprice,” about a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law, a delicate relationship that, even through the archetypal turmoil, grows into the unexpected.