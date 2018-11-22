RSF Library to hold 50th anniversary celebration Dec. 13

The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the RSF Library on Thursday, Dec, 13, from 6-8 pm at the library.

Please join the Guild to honor 50 years of this community jewel at an evening reception featuring music, holiday bites and hosted libations.

There will be a fabulous silent auction of holiday décor by local floral designers.

Tickets are available for the 50th anniversary celebration for $100/person. Visit the Guild website at www.rsflibraryguild.com or by calling the office at (858)756-4780 for tickets or further information.