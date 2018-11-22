RSF Library to hold 50th anniversary celebration Dec. 13

The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the RSF Library on Thursday, Dec, 13, from 6-8 pm at the library.
Please join the Guild to honor 50 years of this community jewel at an evening reception featuring music, holiday bites and hosted libations.
There will be a fabulous silent auction of holiday décor by local floral designers.
Tickets are available for the 50th anniversary celebration for $100/person. Visit the Guild website at www.rsflibraryguild.com or by calling the office at (858)756-4780 for tickets or further information.
The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe owns and maintains the building and grounds of the Rancho Santa Fe Library. The Guild works in partnership with the San Diego County Library to provide a community library in the Ranch. In addition to providing resources for additional staff, programming and books, the Guild operates the Book Cellar, Rancho Santa Fe’s only bookstore.