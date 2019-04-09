Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe announces 2019 – 2020 season

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe promises a terrific line up of world-class entertainment as it kicks off its 20th season in North County San Diego. The all-volunteer nonprofit organization hosts four concerts each season beginning in the fall. Each concert includes a delicious appetizer buffet catered by Whole Foods, coffee and dessert at intermission, and a wine bar hosted by Northern Trust.

Community Concerts of RSF has presented a variety of musical talent over the years and this season is no exception. The eclectic mix of performers will take guests on a musical journey.

Ben Gulley and The Mark Lowrey Trio Courtesy

The season begins on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 with Ben Gulley and The Mark Lowrey Trio. Gulley is an American operatic tenor whose career includes lead roles in Mozart’s Requiem, Aida, Bernstein’s Broadway and more. Joined by the critically-acclaimed Mark Lowrey Trio, the program takes the audience on a musical journey featuring famous selections from Broadway, classical and Americana genres.

Friday Oct. 25, 2019 features the vocal trio Shades of Bublé. Celebrating the continuing career of multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Bublé, this three-man tribute performs his incredible catalog with sensational three-part harmony. This world-class act honors – but doesn’t imitate – the sophistication and retro style of Bublé with thrilling new vocal arrangements. Musicality, choreography and amazing arrangements.

Shades of Bublé Courtesy

Friday Jan. 24, 2020 presents The Shaun Johnson Experience. Get ready for the new evolution of big band music. Led by Emmy-winning singer/songwriter Shaun Johnson, The Big Band Experience has a fresh sound that is centered around innovation. Johnson can channel the softly-crooning Sinatra and then segue into the theme of Spiderman without missing a beat. Suits. Edge. Energy.

The Shaun Johnson Experience Courtesy

Friday, March 27, 2020 showcases Celtic Angels and The Celtic Knight Dancers. Celtic Angels celebrates the cherished Irish heritage through dance, music and song in this 14-member production. Sharing a zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions, this troupe enables the audience to experience the Real Ireland for the price of a concert ticket. Amazing rhythm and artistry

All concerts are held in The Fellowship Hall at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. The four-concert series costs $200 per person by May 31 or $225 per person beginning June 1. Individual tickets for each concert are $75 for adults and $15 for youth ages 13-18. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Reserved seating is available for donors and sponsors with a gift of $500 or more. More information including performer videos, ticket prices, and donor/sponsor levels are available at www.ccrsf.org. Tickets can be purchased through the website or by mail to PO Box 2781, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Question? Please email info@ccrsf.org.