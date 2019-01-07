Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe presents The Malpass Brothers Jan. 18

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe will host The Malpass Brothers Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Village Church Fellowship Hall in Rancho Santa Fe.

The Malpass Brothers are as authentic as home-churned butter, stone-ground grits, country ham and red-eye gravy, hush puppies and chopped pork barbecue ... and they’re every bit as good.

As young boys, Christopher and Taylor Malpass soaked up the music of their granddad’s phonograph records. Christopher earned his first talent show trophy at age 7, and Taylor was playing mandolin by the time he was 10. Today, they promote the work and music of classic country artists they treasure while creating new music and making their own mark in the lineage of a rich American cultural heritage.

With sincerity, honesty and an utter ease on stage that belies their years, their smooth vocal blend and skillful musicianship layer infectiously into the deep respect they pay to legends who have paved the way. Add the funny, off-the-cuff, Smothers Brothers-esque quips between the two 20-something siblings, and the engaging concert becomes a magnetic time-traveling journey to when a calmer rhythm reigned supreme. Their music is steeped in the legacy of the Louvin Brothers, Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams, Sr. and others. You will be delighted in an evening full of classic country, new Malpass tunes, a couple of old-time traditional gospels, lots of laughter, big, high hair, and maybe an Elvis twitch.

The Malpass Brothers toured with the late Don Helms, former steel guitarist for Hank Williams, have opened for music legend Merle Haggard on multiple tours and appeared on stages from the Shetland Islands to Ryman Auditorium to Merlefest. The gifted musicians and songwriters have shared billing with Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Stuart, Doc Watson and more. The title cut video from their “Memory That Bad” album hit CMT Pure Country’s Top Ten.