The Abrams to perform at Community Concerts of RSF event April 5

The Abrams Courtesy

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe presents The Abrams in concert April 5 at 7 p.m. at the Village Church Fellowship Hall.

It’s hard for John and James Abrams to recall a time in their young lives where they weren’t creating and playing music together. As fourth-generation musicians, the Abrams have already taken the “family business” to a whole new level with their recent signing with Warner Music, and the release of their debut self-titled album under a major label. Still only in their mid-20s, they have been taking their distinct Americana/country sound on worldwide tours for over 16 years, and have been featured on major United States networks like CMT, NBC, FOX and NPR. Additionally, the Abrams are among the youngest performers to ever play the world-famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Last year, their debut single, “Fine,” charted in the Top 40 on country radio.

With deep family roots in bluegrass and gospel music, their live performances feature a virtuosic blend of new original songs produced by Grammy Award-nominated producer Gavin Brown (Three Days Grace, Lady Gaga/The Midway State, The Tragically Hip). Performances also feature their own versions of classic Americana and country songs that have influenced their sound over the years. Event attendees will certainly find themselves entertained by this world-class act that Arlo Guthrie calls “way too young to be playing that good.”