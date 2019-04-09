Accomplished artist to hold oil painting demonstration at RSF Art Guild event

Oil painting by Toni Williams

An oil painting demonstration, “From Field to Studio,” by local artist Toni Williams will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

