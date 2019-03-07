RSF Education Foundation to hold 11th Annual ‘A Creative Affair’ Kids Art Auction March 22

Courtesy

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation (RSFEF) invites all R. Roger Rowe School parents, teachers, and community members to attend the 11th Annual “A Creative Affair” Kids Art Auction on Friday, March 22, at The Inn at RSF in celebration of the Rancho Santa Fe School District. Parent volunteers Sarah Griffin and Paige Pennock chair the event for the fourth year in a row and the first on a Friday evening. The event begins at 6 p.m. with the live auction starting at 7 p.m. Creative art pieces, made by K-5 classrooms and middle school art elective classes, will be auctioned off to attendees --silent auction item bidding does not require attendance at the event.

A variety of non-art items are also available for bid including a trip for 10 to Churchill Downs, Private Jockey Club Suite, 2-night stay, race named in your honor and trophy presentation; American Music Awards tickets and 3-night stay in Los Angeles. Local options include premium Padres tickets – Front Row Lexus Club (behind home plate), a 2-night stay at The Lodge at Torrey Pines plus dinner for two at AR Valentien, and an in-home (local) private dinner for eight prepared by award-winning Chef Lee Damaso.

The evening celebrates the arts program at R. Roger Rowe School and raises money to help the RSFEF meet its $1 million grant to the district this school year. Art is one of the many programs supported by the RSFEF, along with small class sizes for all students. The RSFEF is a parent-led nonprofit organization that supports the district through fundraising and volunteerism. A special thanks to The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe for providing a beautiful venue and delicious food, and event underwriters; The Lynch Foundation for Children (wine) and Steven Hughes (dessert). Remote bidding begins on March 10 via one.bidpal.net/2019artauction/