15th Annual ‘Salute to Young Musicians’ concert April 28 features outstanding SDUHSD band students

The student musicians, selected by their teachers to participate in the concert, come from Canyon Crest Academy, La Costa Canyon High School, Torrey Pines High School, and San Dieguito Academy. In addition to performing several numbers with the band, the students will be given the opportunity to audition for up to four $750 scholarship awards, thanks to a grant from the Mizel Family Foundation, to be used to fund summer music camp, private lessons or make purchases at local music stores. A fifth scholarship, the Annual Don Caneva Scholarship in the amount of $1,500, recognizes the most Outstanding Band Musician in the San Dieguito High School District. The five scholarships will be awarded at the April 28 concert. Last year’s Caneva Scholarship winner Sergio Miragliotta will solo with the band, performing the third movement of Ibert’s Flute Concerto with a band accompaniment his father arranged.