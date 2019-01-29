TPHS Annual Lecture Series to feature Trevor Hoffman

Hall of Fame pitcher Trevor Hoffman will be the featured guest at the TPHS Baseball’s Lecture Series on Thursday, Feb. 7. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear Hoffman’s speech and attend a private reception with the baseball legend. The lecture will take place in the TPHS Lecture Hall at 6 p.m. The Lecture Series is the major fundraiser for the TPHS Baseball program and has delivered memorable moments which have impacted many student-athletes and members of the community.

Hoffman’s path to the Baseball Hall Of Fame was filled with challenges. He attended the University of Arizona before getting drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 11th round of the 1989 draft as a shortstop. He was picked up by the Florida Marlins in the 1992 expansion draft and was subsequently traded to the San Diego Padres in 1993, where he pitched for 15 seasons. Hoffman was the first player to collect 500 and then 600 saves. He finished his career with a total of 601 saves and this past July was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Hoffman now oversees pitching instruction at all levels in the Padres minor league system.