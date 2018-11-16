RSF Garden Club to hold Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop Dec. 10

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club will present its annual Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop Monday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the RSF Community Center. Come be a part of the fun and make a beautiful wreath for your home. Participants are encouraged to make an extra wreath as well, to be delivered to the RSF Senior Center for distribution to local seniors in the area. This has become a favorite annual event and community members are encouraged to attend. This workshop will take place at the RSF Community Center located at 5970 La Sendita RSF, 92067.