Event briefs: Jan. 24

Cardozie Jones will speak at the Feb. 9 AAUW event. Courtesy

Public invited to ‘A Dialogue on Diversi-TEA’ AAUW event Feb. 9

The public is invited to “A Dialogue on Diversi-TEA,” a tea with a program led by speaker/facilitator Cardozie Jones who combines thought-provoking insight into race and racism with humor, warmth and buoyancy to energize and engage his audience. The event is Saturday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas and is presented by the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women.

The event will benefit the AAUW Fund, which supports programs ranging from pay negotiation workshops to grants and groundbreaking research to help women and girls thrive. Jones has spent 15 years working with schools, organizations, and companies in New York City and across the country helping participants focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. The cost is $20 per person and the reservation deadline is Feb. 5. To make reservations or get more information, go to delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact events@aauwdml.org.

AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all graduates who hold an associate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university. For information, contact Michele McNeil, membership@aauwdml.org

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of AAUW serves the North Coastal communities of Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Encinitas, Olivenhain, Leucadia and Carlsbad. The branch raises money for the national AAUW Fund and for scholarships for local college students, as well as local middle school girls attending AAUW’s Tech Trek, a math and science camp at the University of California San Diego.

Friends of the Powerhouse to hold Valentine’s dinner, dance

The Friends of the Powerhouse will host a Valentine’s dinner and dance, on Thursday, Feb. 14, at Del Mar Powerhouse, 1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar, 92014. The “Paella with Passion” event will begin at 6 p.m., and include cocktails, flamenco dancing, and dinner, followed by an auction and dancing.

Price per person is $75. Please note that seating is limited. Pay by check to: Friends of the Powerhouse, PO Box 297, Del Mar, CA 92014, or pay with credit card on-line at www.friendsofthepowerhouse.org by Feb 8. Limited parking is available at the old train station.

The mission of Friends of the Powerhouse is to preserve historical and architecturally significant properties, promote social welfare, educate the public and protect the community and its landmarks in the beach area of Del Mar. Some of the Friends past projects include preservation and ongoing enhancement of the Powerhouse Community Center, the Beach Safety Center/Lifeguard Tower, the Tot Lot at Powerhouse Park and adjoining public recreational areas.

The Friends of the Powerhouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more details. call Jill at 858-755-1641.

Del Mar Foundation speaker event: ‘Great White Sharks’

The Del Mar Foundation will present Dr Heidi Dewar and Nicole Nasby Lucas, who will give the talk “Who is swimming in our ocean: Great White Sharks” on Monday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center. free and includeS light refreshments. Reservations are requested at delmarfoundation.org.

CV Library Concert Series features pianist Lesi Mei

January’s free family music program, sponsored by the Friends of the Carmel Valley Library, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 6:45 p.m. in the library’s community room. It will feature pianist Lesi Mei, a recent master’s degree graduate of San Diego State University. Mei maintains an active career as soloist and chamber musician, performing in venues such as Temecula’s Merc Theater, Fallbrook Library and varies community centers. In 2016, Mei served on the panel for the San Diego International Piano Competition for Outstanding Amateurs.

The library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive in Carmel Valley. For more information call (858) 552-1668.

Celebrate Our Forest

The Rancho Santa Fe Association’s Forest Health and Preservation Committee will host the family-friendly “Celebrate our Forest” event on Sunday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the RSF Golf Club. The event seeks to educate people on the value of protecting Rancho Santa Fe’s urban forest and motivate residents to work together and be actively involved in achieving a fire-safe community through tree abatement.

The family-friendly event will include a presentation about the recently completed Covenant Forest Health Study, food, activities for children and informational booths from groups such as the San Dieguito River Park Conservancy, California Native Plant Society, Ecology Artisans, RSF Fire Protection District, Tree San Diego, FireWatch and the Rancho Environmental Tree Service.

The event is sponsored by the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation. The RSF Golf Club is located at 5827 Via de la Cumbre, Rancho Santa Fe.

Dolce Restaurant 10th Anniversary Party

Dolce restaurant will hold a 10th Anniversary Party Thursday, Jan. 31 from 6-9 p.m. This free celebration is open to the public so that the Dolce team can thank their neighbors, friends, and the entire Rancho Santa Fe community for their ongoing support, as well as to toast to the future.

The anniversary party will include hosted bites, drinks and much cheer. To RSVP, email Catering@DolceRSF.com or call (858) 832-1518.

Dolce is located at 16081 San Dieguito Road, RSF, 92067. RSVP to catering@dolcersf.com or 858-832-1518.

‘Valentines on Volcan’

Gather your loved ones and take a moderate hike at Volcan Mountain with the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the Volcan Mountain Foundation on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. You will be rewarded with scenic views, a delicious picnic, refreshments and other delectable treats. Participants will hike up from Volcan Mountain Foundation’s nature center and pass Ironside Springs. It is about 4 miles round-trip and a 1,000-foot elevation gain.

Furry friends are loved but no dogs are allowed on this hike. Make your reservations now, only 18 spaces are left: bit.ly/2W91LgD

Sanford Burnham Prebys Insights: Heart Disease

Ever wonder how cutting-edge scientific research leads to cures and pioneering treatments for patients?

Come explore the impact of medical research on the future of human health at the unique speaker series: SBP Insights. The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, Building 12, SBP Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure, La Jolla, 92121. The event feature top medical experts who will take an in-depth look at heart disease. Heart disease is the number one killer worldwide, according to the American Heart Association.

Join scientists, doctors, patients and survivors for a panel discussion on the latest breakthroughs, followed by a Q&A session. Feel free to submit questions with your registration.

To register visit sbpdiscovery.org/events/sbp-insights-heart-disease

Help clean up Crest Canyon

Join San Diego Canyonlands for a trail maintenance and invasive plant removal event in Crest Canyon Open Space Park on Saturday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Intersection of Durango Drive and Lozana Road.

This is an outdoor, physical work session. Please wear protective clothing, close-toed shoes appropriate for hiking, wear sunscreen, and bring water. Participants under 18 years of age much provide a liability waiver signed by their parent or legal guardian as provided on SDCL’s event website calendar: www.sdcanyonlands.org/events-calendar

Mike Levin to speak at Encinitas North Coast Democratic Club

The Encinitas North Coast Democratic Club will meet on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Carlsbad Dove Library, Gowland Room, from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Mike Levin, newly elected Congressman for 49th Congressional District, who will speak on: “The View from Washington DC: Policy, Politics and What to Expect in 2019.”

In addition, Hope Nelson from Citizens for a Friendly Airport, will speak on “The Expansion of Palomar Airport.” For more information, visit www.encdc.org.

Village Church to present ‘Theology on Tap’

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe will hold “Theology on Tap” Saturday, Jan. 26, 4 -7 p.m. at the Village Church Fellowship Center. A learning/inspiration gathering to hear from industry leaders on integrating faith in the workplace. A network gathering with Theology on Tap draft beer, food and conversation to expand your connections and contacts while gathering insight and wisdom. Free event, registration required. Adults 21+.

To register online, visit villagechurch.org/theology-on-tap. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Valentine’s Sweetheart Sail

Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s largest collections of historic vessels from sail to steam to submarine, and with an international reputation for excellence in restoring, maintaining, and operating historic vessels including the world’s oldest active sailing ship, Star of India, will host the next Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Sail experience Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 9 and 10. Guests will sail aboard the Museum’s galleon replica San Salvador and the official state tall ship Californian from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sweetheart Sail guests will enjoy a relaxing sail or join the sail crew in hauling halyards and tending sheets. Tickets include champagne and special chocolate treat.

Visitors can check in from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Maritime Museum of San Diego to board Sweetheart Sail ships at 10:45 a.m. For tickets visit www.sdmaritime.org or call 619-234-9153 extension 111.

Volunteers needed for Hospice Resale Shop

Hospice of the North Coast is looking for volunteers to work in their Resale Shop at 278-B El Camino Real (Homegoods Shopping Center). The requirement is one 4-hour shift per week. Volunteers will process customer purchases and price and sort donated merchandise. If you are interested, contact Mary Jo Barry, manager at 760-943-9921. All profits go directly to Hospice for care and assistance to those in need.

Foreign Film: The Last Suit

Friday, Jan.25, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.,San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, 92007, Room 204. Free.

Foreign Film: The Last Suit (El Ulitmo Traje). (Israel/Poland). Spanish with English subtitles. (2107) 1 hr 31 min, NR. Abraham Bursztein, an 88 year-old Jewish tailor, runs away from Buenos Aires to Poland, where he proposes to find a friend who saved him from certain death at the end of World War II. After seven decades without any contact with him, Abraham will try to find his old friend and keep his promise to return one day

Visit lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Cat Show at Fairgrounds

The San Diego Cat Show will be held Jan. 26-27 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The nation’s finest cats will vie for top honors at “Food & Water Bowl XXIV,” the largest annual cat show on the West Coast. There will be more than 450 cats from more than 42 recognized cat breeds in competition. Visit www.sandiegocat.org

Lux reception: Courtney Mattison

Experience a unique opportunity to meet the third artist-in-residence of season 12, Courtney Mattison, on Jan. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real, Encinitas. See her work and learn about her artistic process. It will be a fun evening with live music, drinks, and incredible art. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2U86YDu.

Listen and Learn

 Before San Diego author and attorney Robin Kardon came up with the idea for “FLYGIRL,” her debut novel about a female pilot breaking the blue ceiling, she lived it. Kardon became one of the first female pilots to integrate an all-male corporate flight department. Kardon will discuss her tome, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 at Warwick’s Weekends with the Locals event, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

 Agricultural ecologist, ethnobotanist and ecumenical Franciscan brother, Gary Paul Nabhan, is also an author whose work has focused on the interaction of biodiversity and cultural diversity of the arid binational Southwest. He will discuss, “Climate refugees and food insecurity in drought-stricken desert regions: restoring agricultural sustainability and hope,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 at Sumner Auditorium, 8625 Kennel Way. Free. RSVP to eventbrite.com by searching for “Gary Paul Nabhan.”

Music in the Air

 The San Diego Symphony’s January festival, “Hearing the Future,” continues with a playlist curated by composer, conductor and 2018 MacArthur “Genius Grant” Award recipient, Matthew Aucoin — “Matt’s Playlist: Echoes of the Future.” The work “shuffles” music written in different times to explore the unexpected connections between new and old music, 8 p.m. Friday Jan. 25 and 2 p.m. Sunday Jan. 27, Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., San Diego. Tickets from $20. sandiegosymphony.org

 Music that blends the Jewish folk traditions of Eastern Europe with songs of the Yiddish theater and Broadway will be performed at the next Lytle Scholarship Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 at UC San Diego’s Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Russell Lane). Proceeds will support undergraduate scholarships. $50 with discounts. (858) 534-8568. rels.ucsd.edu