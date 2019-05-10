Event briefs: May 9

Trio Ellas will perform Sunday, May 19, 5 - 8 p.m. at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church Courtesy

Trio Ellas to perform at ‘Journeys to Citizenship’ benefit concert in Solana Beach May 19

Trio Ellas, a unique sound coming from mariachi roots, presents “Come Dream with Us,” a benefit concert supporting “Journeys to Citizenship” through North County Immigration and Citizenship Center on Sunday, May 19, 5 - 8 p.m. at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, CA.

The Trio’s debut album earned them a 2012 Latin Grammy nomination. The young trio is composed of Suemy Gonzalez (violin and vocals), Nelly Cortez (guitarron and vocals), a fourth generation mariachi musician, and Stephanie Amaro (guitar and vocals), currently a Team Wisin contestant on Telemundo’s La Voz US. Mariachi roots are tempered by the melting pot of musical styles and genres that is the L.A. music scene. Their professional track record includes recordings for Lady Gaga and Benjamin Gibbard, and live performances with a myriad of top artists like Sheila E. and Lila Downs. Tickets for adults are $60; student tickets are $30, including concert, silent auction and light supper on the patio. Tickets can be purchased at www.northcountycitizenship.org or by calling 858-509-2589.

Fiesta del Sol

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce is ramping up for its annual Fiesta del Sol at Fletcher Cove Beach Park, celebrating 40 years of fun and festivities in collaboration with the Belly Up Tavern and the City of Solana Beach. More than 60,000 festival goers are expected to turn out for this two-day, free-entry event happening on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

In honor of the 40th anniversary, the Fiesta is going to be bigger than ever with more booths, 25 food vendors and trucks, and more than 200 arts and crafts vendors. The event also includes a great band lineup, beer and wine gardens and a fun zone for kids.

Free parking with free shuttle service is available from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. just off Lomas Santa Fe on Stevens Avenue and at the Del Mar Racetrack across from the track on Jimmy Durante Boulevard. The Fiesta is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. both Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. For more information on the event, visit fiestadelsol.net.

Submissions wanted for children’s art show in Del Mar June 7 and 8

The Del Mar Arts Advisory Committee is soliciting submissions from artists 18 or younger for a children’s art show June 7 and 8.

To submit an entry, e-mail a high-resolution digital scan of one art piece to delmarartshow@gmail.com. The deadline for entry is May 25. Visit www.delmar.ca.us/749/Public-Art to read the Del Mar Youth Art Show requirements and download an application.

During the exhibitions, family and friends are invited to join the young artists and their creations. The June 7 program, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., includes dancers and a lemonade and cookie reception. The June 8 program, from 1 to 4 p.m., includes dance performances and story time with local authors. All activities will take place at the Del Mar Civic Center Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar.

The Arts Advisory Committee aims to infuse art into public and private spaces through a variety of methods and media. For more information, visit the Public Art webpage at www.delmar.ca.us/749/Public-Art

Cinema By the Sea in Del Mar

The Del Mar Foundation announced announce the return of its Cinema By the Sea outdoor movie series on the beach. This year, movies will begin on the beach in front of the main lifeguard tower at 17th Street with Jason Statham battling a prehistoric shark in “The Meg,” while the next two films, “Incredibles 2” and “Back to the Future” will be shown at Powerhouse Park. Movies begin at sundown and the main features will be preceded by a Pixar short.

What’s playing: Saturday, May 18: “The Meg“ in front of the main lifeguard tower; Friday, May 31: “Incredibles 2“ at Powerhouse Park; Friday, June 21: “Back to the Future” at Powerhouse Park; Sunset times: May 18: 7:42 p.m.; May 31: 7:50 p.m.; June 21: 7:59 p.m.

Location: The beach in front of the main Lifeguard Tower at 1700 Coast Blvd., and Powerhouse Park.

Mother’s Day at Del Mar Farmers Market

This Saturday, May 11, at 1:30 p.m., children are invited to a free event at the Del Mar Farmers Market. Supplies to make Mother’s Day fresh flower bouquets will be provided for children to create a special gift for their mothers. Free Mommy and Me yoga will be offered, as well. Location is the upper level of the Del Mar Civic Center. Free parking is available.

Helen Woodward Animal Center 7th Annual Puppy Prom

Helen Woodward Animal Center invites adopted alumni and all furry princes and princesses to a royal celebration of animal rescue. Touting a new theme, the center’s annual Puppy Prom calls on four-legged friends to reunite since finding their happily-ever-after and rejoice…on the dance floor. Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 7th Annual Puppy Prom: A Furry-Tail Ending takes place Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Casa Sol y Mar – 12865 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130 (Del Mar Highlands Town Center).

The enchanting furry-tail themed prom is free to all Helen Woodward Animal Center alumni and all the center/kingdom’s supporters of animal rescue, human and canine alike. Dressed in fairytale attire for the storybook ball, pups and their “pawrents” are invited to enjoy corsage and bowtie-making stations, opportunity drawings, photos with prom-themed backdrops and delicious treats for all.

Once again, Casa Sol y Mar will host the happy event and provide free light appetizers for the humans with 20 percent of all additional food/beverage sales from the event going back to Helen Woodward Animal Center. The festivities will culminate in the crowning of Best Dressed Prom King and Queen. Interested pawticipants can enter with $10 fee which supports the center pets and programs.

For more information, to RSVP and to register your cat or pup for the Best Dressed King or Queen contest, head to animalcenter.org/puppyprom.

Ferraris at Cielo

Ferrari Owners Club of San Diego will hold the 2nd annual “Ferraris at Cielo” event Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

On display will be many spectacular and rare Ferraris as well as Lamborghinis, and perhaps a few “Extra Special” automobiles of interest.

You can vote in the “People’s Choice” competition and help select the overall “Best In Show”. The judges will be selecting winners from several classes.

Come and enjoy the amazing automobiles and Italian music in the beautiful Rancho Santa Fe countryside. This is a free event that is open to the public.

Del Mar Art Lecture

Southwestern artists from Remington to California Impressionists: On Monday, May 20, speaker Robin Douglas, who is affiliated with the Oceanside Museum, will provide an insight of the artists. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and lecture from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art and North County Chapter members. $10 for others, Information: 760-704-6436.

Understanding How Medicare Works

Learn the facts about Medicare in a free workshop presented by Sharp HealthCare and the City of San Diego for those who are turning 65 or retiring. Tuesday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. Carmel Valley Branch Library Community Room, 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130. Register at sharp.com/citywellness.

Del Mar Foundation DMFTalks event

The next Del Mar Foundation DMFTalks event is by world-class sailor John Jourdane. His presentation will be “Sea World: Offshore Adventures with John Jourdane” on Monday, May 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center. The event is free and light refreshments will be served. Reservations are required and can be made at delmarfoundation.org. Attend the event to hear Jourdane talk about his many adventures sailing on all the earth’s oceans.

Flower Hill Farmers Market

Flower Hill Promenade will host its first ever Feast + Craft Artisan Market on Mother’s Day, Sunday May 12. The center has partnered with Whole Foods Market to bring local food vendors and makers together and create San Diego’s best outdoor market experience. The market from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. will feature live music, a Coronado Brewing beer garden, free Mother’s Day crafts, free kids activities, swag bags and more. The market will return the second Sunday of every month. More details at flowerhillseasons.com

Wine, Women & Shoes Benefiting Voices for Children

Voices for Children’s (VCF) eighth annual Wine, Women & Shoes will take place 1-4 p.m., Saturday, May 18 on the Rooftop Deck at Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar. The fundraiser includes premium wine tasting, food, a fashion marketplace for guests to shop, a live auction and a fashion show. Last year’s event grossed $335,000 which supported VFC’s mission to transform the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates. Tickets are $250 for individuals, the Premium Girlfriend’s Package is $1,500. Questions? Visit winewomenandshoes@speakupnow.org or call (858) 598-2271.

San Diego County Fair jobs available

Outgoing and enthusiastic candidates for a wide variety of positions at this year’s San Diego County Fair — which runs May 31 to July 4 — will be interviewed 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Representatives from several departments will be on hand looking for candidates to fill openings for ambassadors, guest-services, midway ticket-sellers, parking directors, parking cashiers, facility workers, EMTs, traffic controllers, shuttle and tram drivers, and security guards. Applicants are asked to apply online beforehand, so their applications will be on hand. sdfair.com/jobs

Savor & Style

A fashion show and luncheon will be held at Rancho Valencia Resort Tuesday, May 14 at noon. Attend an afternoon of fine dining and fashionable fun presented by Sheridan Boutique. Models showcase the latest looks of the season as guests dine off the Veladora menu. Attendees receive 10 percent off at the boutique on the day of the show. Reservations: 858-759-6216.

Theatrics at UCSD

 Three futurists will discuss the “Blade Runner” film legacy and its relevance to Southern California, followed by a reception and screening of the film in “Blade Runner 2019: Did Life Imitate Art?” 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at UC San Diego Library at Atkinson Hall Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk). Free. Registration required for panel talk and screening: lib.ucsd.edu/blade-runner

 The 2019 Wagner New Play Festival (with five world-premiere productions, each written by a student in the Department of Theatre & Dance MFA playwriting program) runs through May 18 at various theaters on campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Tickets $20. (858) 534-4574. theatre.ucsd.edu

 ArtPower’s 2018-2019 season comes to a close when Dorrance Dance performs “ETM: Double Down,” 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Mandeville Lane). The company’s work aims to honor tap dance in a new and compelling way. Tickets from $25. (858) 534-7657. artpower.ucsd.edu

Time for a Concert

 San Diego Opera’s 2018-2019 season closes with a one-night only concert from baritone Stephen Powell and tenor Stephen Costello with the San Diego Symphony, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave. Tickets from $35. (619) 533-7000. sdopera.org

 The three-part Acoustic Evenings Series (featuring a total of nine performers) continues with the Hugh Gaskins, Jim Earp and Travis Oliver, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17 at the Athenaeum, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Individual shows: $12-$17. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

‘Mozart’s Requiem’ Ballet

City Ballet’s presentation of “Mozart’s Requiem,” backed by a full orchestra and chorus, is on stage 8 p.m. Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11; and 2 p.m. Sunday May 12 at Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, downtown San Diego. Program includes “Four Pair” and the world premiere of “Battu.” Tickets from $30. (858) 272-8663. cityballet.org

Food and Fun at Fundraiser

The Junior League of San Diego’s Food & Wine Festival returns 2 p.m. (1 p.m. for VIPs) Saturday, May 11 at Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. Enjoy provisions from more than 40 restaurants, wineries and breweries while raising funds for the Junior League, whose mission is to support transition-aged foster youth and train local women to become community leaders. Tickets from $30. jlsd.org

Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack

Coastal Cities Jazz Band presents “Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack.” Andy DiMino will star as Dean Martin, Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis Jr. and Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra. This performance will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. To purchase tickets in advance, call Gary Adcock at (858) 775-1113.

San Diego Jewish Arts Festival

San Diego Repertory Theatre has announced the lineup for the 26th annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival. The festival will be held from May 26 through June 11 and will feature a slate of 13 performances across multiple San Diego and North County venues. Performances will include music, theater and art.

Tickets for the festival are available now and can be purchased in-person at the San Diego REP box office, by calling 619-544-1000 or online at sdrep.org. Many performances during the festival require a separate ticket. A full list of event locations, ticket prices and dates is available online.

Annual Collector’s Dinner fundraiser

The Collector’s Dinner at the Timken Museum of Art is to take place 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Timken Museum of Art in Balboa Park 1500 El Prado. The event will feature a conversation with special guest John Marciari, PhD and Derrick R. Cartwright, PhD. Marciari is the author of Art of Renaissance Rome: Artists and Patrons in the Eternal City and a recognized expert in Italian and Spanish art of the Renaissance and Baroque periods. Cartwright is the Director of University of Galleries at University of San Diego and the Director of Curatorial Affairs of the Timken Museum of Art. Attire is evening cocktail. For questions and reservations, visit timkenmuseum.org

Chocolate Festival at Botanic Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Chocolate Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Guests may partake in dozens of chocolate tastings, demonstrations, a chocolate fountain and more. The family-friendly event also features children’s activities, a variety of Mother’s Day gifts, food trucks, a coffee truck and live entertainment. Free with paid admission to the San Diego Botanic Garden ($18 for adults, discounts for seniors, active military and children) or Garden membership. Tasting and activities tickets available for a small fee, sold on-site on day of event. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. For more information call (760) 436-3036 or e-mail info@sdbgarden.org

Coming of Age Film Festival

The Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) announces the 9th annual Coming of Age Film Festival in partnership with San Diego State University professors. These free film screenings will highlight a different topic related to aging every Friday in May through May 31. Joaquin Anguera, Ph.D., retired professor of gerontology, School of Social Work at San Diego State University, will introduce films and moderate a question and answer after the films. This festival’s films discussions explore topics relating to intergenerational issues and lifelong growth. Date and Time: Every Friday in May at 7 p.m. Location: 1649 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101. Registration: Free first come, first served at MOPA. Visit www.mopa.org for more information.

Ranch 45, Mother’s Day Cooking Class