Event briefs: May 2

North Coast Repertory Theatre School presents ‘She Kills Monsters’

North Coast Repertory Theatre School presents “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen May 16-19. A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

For tickets and more information call (858) 481-1055 visit or www.northcoastrep.org.

Cinema By the Sea outdoor movie series on the beach in Del Mar begins May 18

The Del Mar Foundation announced announce the return of its Cinema By the Sea outdoor movie series on the beach. This year, movies will begin on the beach in front of the main lifeguard tower at 17th Street with Jason Statham battling a prehistoric shark in “The Meg,” while the next two films, “Incredibles 2” and “Back to the Future” will be shown at Powerhouse Park. Movies begin at sundown and the main features will be preceded by a Pixar short. What’s playing:

Saturday, May 18: “The Meg“ in front of the main lifeguard tower.

Friday, May 31: “Incredibles 2“ at Powerhouse Park

Friday, June 21: “Back to the Future” at Powerhouse Park

Sunset times: May 18: 7:42 p.m.; May 31: 7:50 p.m.; June 21: 7:59 p.m.

Location: The beach in front of the main Lifeguard Tower at 1700 Coast Blvd., and Powerhouse Park.

Del Mar Foundation DMFTalks event

The next Del Mar Foundation DMFTalks event is by world-class sailor John Jourdane. His presentation will be “Sea World: Offshore Adventures with John Jourdane” on Monday, May 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center.

The event is free and light refreshments will be served. Reservations are required and can be made at delmarfoundation.org.

Attend the event to hear Jourdane talk about his many adventures sailing on all the earth’s oceans.

L’Auberge Del Mar 30th anniversary celebration

L’Auberge Del Mar kicks off its 30th Anniversary celebration with a party open to the public on Friday, May 3, from 7 to 10 p.m. with live music on the Sunset Terrace, specialty foods and craft cocktails.

Admission is free. All food and drink are for purchase. Visit www.laubergedelmar.com

28th Annual Pug Party

The 28th Annual Pug Party will be held Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Infield. The event will include pug costume contests, 20 raffle baskets, a Pug Boutique and other vendors, food and drink. For more information, visit www.pugbutts.com.

Rancho Santa Fe Home & Garden Tour

The RSF Garden Club and RSF Historical Society invite the community to attend “Architecture In Bloom,” a “Mother’s Day Weekend Home & Gardren Tour” to be held Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will feature open air trolleys to four private garden estates, food stands, arts & crafts marketplace, beer and wine, live music everywhere. The event will benefit nonprofits RSF Historical Society and RSF Garden Club.

For tickets and more information, visit .rsfgardenclub.org (858-756-1554).

Bucket List Broadway: Musical theater workshop

Solana Beach resident April Mosebrook is holding a new musical theater workshop: Bucket List Broadway.

Bucket List Broadway is a two-day workshop for adults 18 and up. It is run by local musical theater professionals and allows people to explore their inner performer. There are no auditions, or experience required. All one needs is a willingness to learn, sing, dance and have fun. This workshop is for all levels and a person’s experience will be personalized to their skill set, their goals and their comfort level. The workshop will be held Saturday, May 4, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Kroc Center, 6845 University Ave., San Diego, 92115, and Sunday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tenth Avenue Arts Center, 930 Tenth Avenue, San Diego, 92101.

For more information, visit the facebook page at fb.me/BucketListBroadway or email Mosebrook at bucketlistbroadway@gmail.com.

San Dieguito Art Guild Art, Garden & Studio Tour

The San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit group, will host its 25th annual 2019 Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour. This is a self-guided, driving tour on Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day weekend, May 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are good for both days and homes may be re-visited.

Take your mom or best friends on a leisurely tour of the eight North San Diego County homes where you can peek into an assortment of fascinating artists’ studios, peruse more then 35 unique exhibits of locally- made art, and relax in each unique coastal garden. Artists from the San Dieguito Art Guild will be positioned in the gardens — showing and selling their paintings, ceramics, glass, gourd art, fiber arts, photography, jewelry, and much more. Free refreshments will be served at every stop.

For more information: SanDieguitoArtGuild.com, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, 760-805-0434.

Economics forecasts and policy lecture

Former research economist for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and professor of economics at Johns Hopkins University, Jonathan Wright, will discuss economics forecasts and economic policy at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at the UC San Diego Faculty Club. Cost is $50. Discounts are available for UCSD faculty, staff, students and alumni. For more information, call (858) 534-9710 or e-mail econroundtable@ucsd.edu and register at bit.ly/2VRJcwO

Regale in the Ranch

The Beach & Country Guild will hold its 7th Annual Regale in The Ranch - “All You Need Is Love” - Saturday May 18, 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the gorgeous Rancho Santa Fe home of Mike and Ilene Lamb. The event features libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. The highlight of the evening is live entertainment under the stars from Beatles Tribute band 4 Lads From Liverpool.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Tickets are available at www.beachandcountry.org.

Representatives from UCPSD will be at the event to provide more information about the services, education and training they provide to people with disabilities and their families, helping them to live a life without limits.

Wine, Women & Shoes Benefiting Voices for Children

Voices for Children’s (VCF) eighth annual Wine, Women & Shoes will take place 1-4 p.m., Saturday, May 18 on the Rooftop Deck at Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar. The fundraiser includes premium wine tasting, food, a fashion marketplace for guests to shop, a live auction and a fashion show. Last year’s event grossed $335,000 which supported VFC’s mission to transform the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates. Tickets are $250 for individuals, the Premium Girlfriend’s Package is $1,500. Questions? Visit winewomenandshoes@speakupnow.org or call (858) 598-2271.

Country Friends Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show

The Country Friends will hold its Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show Wednesday, May 8, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. In addition to a luncheon and fashion show, the event will feature vendors, opportunity drawing prizes and more.

This year’s event will be held under a tent at the “Field of Dreams,” the club’s new outdoor lawn venue. Hospitality co-chairs are Erika Fetter and Becky LeBret.

For tickets and more information, visit thecountryfriends.org/events/spring-luncheon/

The Fairbanks Ranch Country Club is located at 15150 San Dieguito Road, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

San Diego Italian Film Festival movie

The San Diego Italian Film Festival will present La ragazza del mondo (Worldly Girl) Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at La Paloma Theatre, Encinitas.

What happens when a Jehovah’s Witness falls in love with a “worldly person”? And what does it mean to be a worldly person? This complicated love story takes place within the clashes between reality and the closed world of religious sects and speaks to anyone who has experienced a forbidden relationship.

Information and tickets: www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

San Diego Junior Theatre presents Seussical

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, will present Seussical, directed by Susan Jordan DeLeon, musically directed by William Ah Sing and choreographed by Marc Caro. Seussical showcases San Diego performers, musicians and technicians all ranging in age from 8 to 18. The production runs April 26 - May 12 at Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre. San Diego Junior Theatre is celebrating its 71st season empowering children of all ages, abilities and backgrounds through innovative, engaging and inclusive high-quality theater education and productions.

‘Operatic Odyssey’ concert

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents “An Operatic Odyssey” featuring soprano Katie Polit on Saturday, May 18, at 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas.

Polit will sing much-loved arias from Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Puccini’s La Boheme, Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet and more. The orchestra will perform the Carmen Suite No. 1 by Bizet, The Barber of Seville Overture by Rossini, and other opera favorites. Conducted by Daniel Swem, the orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation. Tickets available at the door. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack

Coastal Cities Jazz Band presents “Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack.” Andy DiMino will star as Dean Martin, Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis Jr. and Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra. This performance will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. To purchase tickets in advance, call Gary Adcock at (858) 775-1113.

JCompany’s all-female cast performs ‘1776’

JCompany Youth Theatre has put together an all-female cast to perform 1776, a comedic and dramatic musical about the signing of the constitution. JCompany artistic director Joey Landwehr said, “We have to show our young artists and our audiences, male and female that just because our country was created by founding fathers it doesn’t mean that women couldn’t have done the job just the same, or even perhaps better.” The musical will be performed at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11; 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12; 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18; and 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, David and Dorothea Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. Tickets $17-$25 at sdcjc.org/Garfield/boxoffice.aspx Questions? Visit jcompanysd.org or call (858) 362-1157.

Passport to Dance: One Evening, Five Countries

Encinitas Friends of the Arts is presenting a fundraiser for Public Art and Arts Education in Encinitas. Passport to Dance: One Evening, Five Countries will celebrate Indonesia, Chine, Spain, Ireland and America through dance, live music and visual arts. Featured during this event will be Flamenco Arana, LITVAKdance Company, Malone Academy of Irish Dance, Pete Polansky on fiddle and friends, Blue Ming Chinese Dance Company, and Ni Wayan Ekarini, Balinese Spiritual Journey. This family-friendly fundraiser will take place 7-9 p.m., Saturday, May 11 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food, wine, beer and other beverages will be available for purchase. Questions? Visit encinitasarts.org/events/passport-to-dance

Carlsbad Village Faire

North County’s premier street fair, Carlsbad Village Faire, returns to downtown Carlsbad this spring. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, and will stretch east to west from Carlsbad Boulevard to Jefferson Street and north to south from Beech Avenue to Carlsbad Village Drive. All streets will be closed for pedestrian use only. The Kiwanis Club of Carlsbad will host the pancake breakfast at the Carlsbad railroad depot, as they have been doing for more than 25 years. The meal of pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice will be served between 7 a.m. and noon. Complimentary shuttles will pick up and drop off visitors at the Poinsettia Coaster Station and at the west corner of Sears at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. Questions? Visit Carlsbad.org or call (760) 931-8400.

Tibetan artist Tashi Norbu

Earth’s Elements will be hosting Tashi Norbu, a world-renowned Tibetan contemporary artist, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 2 in Encinitas, 559 S. Coast Highway, and noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Suite 106B. Norbu will share his Tibetan rituals and recite mantras while performing a live painting intended to bring wellness, happiness and prosperity to the world. Through his art he demonstrates the three principal commitments in life from the Dalai Lama: promotion of human values, inner religious harmony and preservation of Tibetan art and culture. He will have several art pieces on display for the public. Both events are free. Questions? Visit Earth’s Elements Facebook page and view the “events” tab.

San Diego Jewish Arts Festival

San Diego Repertory Theatre has announced the lineup for the 26th annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival. The festival will be held from May 26 through June 11 and will feature a slate of 13 performances across multiple San Diego and North County venues. Performances will include music, theater and art.

Tickets for the festival are available now and can be purchased in-person at the San Diego REP box office, by calling 619-544-1000 or online at sdrep.org. Many performances during the festival require a separate ticket. A full list of event locations, ticket prices and dates is available online.

Annual Collector’s Dinner fundraiser

The Collector’s Dinner at the Timken Museum of Art is to take place 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Timken Museum of Art in Balboa Park 1500 El Prado. The event will feature a conversation with special guest John Marciari, PhD and Derrick R. Cartwright, PhD. Marciari is the author of Art of Renaissance Rome: Artists and Patrons in the Eternal City and a recognized expert in Italian and Spanish art of the Renaissance and Baroque periods. Cartwright is the Director of University of Galleries at University of San Diego and the Director of Curatorial Affairs of the Timken Museum of Art. Attire is evening cocktail. For questions and reservations, visit timkenmuseum.org

Planes of Fame Air Show

More than 50 historic aircrafts, including the P-47 Thunderbolt, P-38 Lightning and P-51 Mustangs, will be performing Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5, at Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino, in honor of the history, contributions and sacrifices of veterans. Gates open at 8 a.m., up-close viewing of performing and static aircraft will take place from 8-10 a.m., a panel discussion with honored veterans will take place at 9:30 a.m., the flying show will take place 10:40 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the gates close at 5 p.m. The event will also feature a Kids Zone, static displays, food, vendors and more. For more information and tickets, visit planesoffame.org or call (909) 597-3722.

Chocolate Festival at Botanic Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Chocolate Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Guests may partake in dozens of chocolate tastings, demonstrations, a chocolate fountain and more. The family-friendly event also features children’s activities, a variety of Mother’s Day gifts, food trucks, a coffee truck and live entertainment. Free with paid admission to the San Diego Botanic Garden ($18 for adults, discounts for seniors, active military and children) or Garden membership. Tasting and activities tickets available for a small fee, sold on-site on day of event. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. For more information call (760) 436-3036 or e-mail info@sdbgarden.org

Conner’s Cause for Children 7th annual boutique

Join Conner’s Cause for Children at its 7th annual boutique event on Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Hive at Leichtag Commons, 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas, 92024. The event features an exciting day of shopping, raffle prizes, tasty tacos, magnificent margaritas and delectable desserts from Thyme in the Ranch. From finding a gift for mom to something festive to wear for Mother’s Day, graduation or summer vacation, celebrate spring and summer with the event’s on-point vendors offering a large selection of clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

Founded in 1995 to honor the memory of brave little hero, Conner Champ, Conner’s Cause for Children is a one-of-a-kind organization that offers direct financial assistance to local families for a variety of out-of-pocket medical and non-medical costs related to the care of a child with a life-threatening illness or injury. Register at www.connerscause.org

‘Brunch with Birds’

Free Flight, Del Mar’s one-of-a-kind non-profit exotic bird sanctuary, will host its annual Brunch with the Birds on Sunday, May 5, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This year Free Flight is celebrating 10 years as a nonprofit organization.

The event will feature delicious food, refreshments, and the opportunity to learn about Free Flight’s work for parrots and the community. Free Flight’s mission is to maintain a sanctuary that shelters, nurtures and re-socializes parrots while educating the public to inspire a lasting concern for the well-being of exotic birds.

Free Flight is located at 2132 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, 92014. Visit www.freeflightbirds.org

On Stage

JCompany takes a spin on the Tony Award-winning “1776 The Musical” by presenting an all-female cast, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11; and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. The story dramatizes the events and people surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org

In “Spiritrials,” Dahlak Brathwaite’s incisive humor transforms a chilling personal story into a performance that layers character-driven storytelling and poetic verse with original songs to create a hybrid hip-hop drama, accompanied by beats from DJ Dion Decibels, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at Price Center Ballroom, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu

Jamie is the 17 year-old daughter of an uber-wealthy New York City couple, and her SAT scores are not up to par. Her father hires a grad student in his 20s to help her get into college under a rather unusual arrangement (sound familiar?). Find out more when La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading of Jenny Lyn Bader’s “None of the Above,” 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at the Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831.

It’s All About Art

 The “Grand Small Works Exhibition” focuses on the talents of 12 of San Diego’s most collectible artists, each presenting their style in small scale — each work is no larger than six-by-six inches. The exhibit opens with a reception, 5 p.m. Friday, May 3 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla, and is on view through June 7. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

 Through May 12, the San Diego Museum of Art’s biennial student exhibition Young Art features the finest examples of art created by kindergarten through 12th grade students in San Diego County. The theme of this year’s exhibition is “Breaking Traditions,” taking inspiration from the Museum’s collection of Art of the 20th Century. 1450 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Admission $15. (619) 232-7931. sdmart.org

Music in the Air

Steven Schick conducts Young Artists Winner pianist Anne Liu in Camille Saint-Saens’ witty “Piano Concerto No. 2,” 7:30 pm. Saturday, May 4 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Mandeville Auditorium on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. The program begins with composer Julia Wolfe’s “Fuel” and concludes with Jean Sibelius’ mighty “Symphony No. 5.” (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

From “Take me home, country road” to “Sunshine on my shoulders,” Jim Curry returns to perform the music of the late John Denver, 7:30 p.m. May 6-7 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Pianist Jacquelyne Silver examines the dazzling brilliance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Louis Moreau Gottschalk through musical lectures, that begin 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9 and continue Thursdays to June 6) at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

Foodie fun to benefit Mama’s Kitchen

Mama’s Day, often touted as the original San Diego tasting event, is held the Friday evening before Mother’s Day and features more than 50 restaurants offering distinctive tastes to more than 600 attendees. The next one is 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 10 at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. Tickets: $100-$200. mamaskitchen.org

Author to discuss the life of Dr. Seuss