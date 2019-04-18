Event briefs: April 18

A Free Flight bird welcomes guests at a previous event. Courtesy

All invited to Free Flight’s ‘Brunch with the Birds’ May 5

Free Flight, Del Mar’s one-of-a-kind non-profit exotic bird sanctuary, will host its annual Brunch with the Birds on Sunday, May 5, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This year Free Flight is celebrating 10 years as a nonprofit organization.

The event will feature delicious food, refreshments, and the opportunity to learn about Free Flight’s work for parrots and the community. All are welcome and urged to spread the word. Admission is only $20/adult and $5/child. Children 3 and under are free. Tickets will be available at the door only. Additional free parking will be available for this event.

Free Flight is a unique exotic bird sanctuary located in Del Mar, open to the public seven days a week. Its goals are to re-socialize and re-home companion parrots and to educate the public about their complex mental, physical and emotional needs.

Free Flight offers permanent sanctuary or rehoming depending upon what is in the best interest of each bird. Free Flight’s unique tropical outdoor setting allows parrots and people to interact.

While at Free Flight you can enjoy the opportunity to handle the birds and learn about them from Free Fight’s staff and docents. Free Flight also offers onsite educational workshops for both adults and children, off-site outreach programs to schools, libraries, nursing homes and community events, as well as regular volunteer and docent opportunities.

Free Flight’s mission is to maintain a sanctuary that shelters, nurtures and re-socializes parrots while educating the public to inspire a lasting concern for the well-being of exotic birds.

Free Flight is located at 2132 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, 92014. Visit www.freeflightbirds.org.

Del Mar Rose Society Annual Rose Show

The Del Mar Rose Society will present its Annual Rose Show Thursday, April 25 in the afternoon through Saturday morning, April 27.

Come see, admire and smell the winning roses and all the entries on display through the entire Del Mar Library locally grown by members of the Del Mar Rose Society.

The Del Mar Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014.

Spring clean-up at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is partnering up with Big Box to host a spring clean-up event in on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28. Bring your unwanted clothes, small appliances and toys to the Village in front of Westroot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donations will be collected and delivered to Father Joe’s Village.

Address: 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, San Diego, 92130.

Coastal Artists exhibit at CV Library

Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at the Carmel Valley Library from May 1 through June 30. Titled “Spring ArtFling ‘19” the exhibit will be open daily, with a reception for the artists and visitors on Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego, 92130 - one block south of the Del Mar Highlands Town Center and across from the Cinepolis Theaters. For more information visit www.coastal-artists.org or call the Carmel Valley library (858) 552-1668.

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar meeting

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar will hold its next meeting Saturday, April 27 from 1-3 p.m. Join the meeting for a presentation, “Attracting Birds to Your Yard.” Freindship Gardeners meet monthly in members’ homes and take occasional field trips. Newcomers are welcome. Call 858-755-6570 for meeting location.

Solana Beach Children’s Spring Festival & Egg Hunt

The City of Solana Beach will hold a Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt Saturday, April 20, at La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach. The Children’s Spring Festival will run from 10 a.m.-noon. The Egg Hunt will take place at 10:30 a.m.

The event will include an egg hunt followed by games, crafts, photos and refreshments. The Festival is open to all families. Games are open to kids of all ages. Egg Hunt participants must be in the third grade or younger. For more event information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

Torrey Hills Egg Hunt

A Spring Egg Hunt will be held at Torrey Hills Neighborhood Park Saturday, April 20, 9 – 11 a.m. The event will also include games, music and other activities. Address: 4262 Calle Mejillones, San Diego, CA 92130. Call 858-552-1687 for more information.

Taste of Cardiff

Cardiff 101 Main Street will present the 10th Annual Taste of Cardiff on May 2 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature food, drinks, live music, and photos with friends in the vintage Camera Camper. For more information and to buy tickets, visit: www.cardiff101.com

Volley & Vine Sunset Soiree

The Volley4All Association will hold its 5th Annual Volley & Vine Sunset Soiree on Thursday, May 16 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Powerhouse Park Community Center in Del Mar. The event will feature wine, beer, delicious food, silent and live auctions, raffle and door prizes. Proceeds benefit youth volleyball athletes. Adult 21-plus only.

Powerhouse Park Community Center is located at 1658 Coast Blvd. Del Mar. Visit www.volley4all.org for more information and tickets.

Del Mar Community Connections to hold entertaining Spring Tea May 8

Community members are invited to wear their fanciest, favorite or craziest hat to the May 8, 2-4 p.m., annual Spring Tea sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections at St. Peter’s Parish Hall in Del Mar.

Reservations for the free event may be made by calling 858-792-7565 or email dmcc@dmcc.cc.

“Entertainment will include skits performed by the Scripts in Ha ensemble, and pianist Lori Ritman. Door prizes will be offered and other surprise elements are planned,” noted Maryka Hoover, chair.

Del Mar Community Connections is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and supporting seniors.

Encinitas Spring Street Fair

The Encinitas Spring Street Fair, presented by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and sponsored by Scripps Health (www.scripps.org), will be held Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will include music, food, a Beer Garden and more. For additional information, including the full entertainment line-up, visit www.encinitas101.com.

Youth bridge classes at Solana Beach Library

Youth bridge classes will begin at the Solana Beach Library on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. beginning April 24 (157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach). Classes are aimed at 6th through 12 graders, but younger students might be considered.

Bridge helps develop data analysis, algebra and reasoning skills. The program is free and no registration is required. The library phone is 858-755-1404.

The Country Friends Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show

The Country Friends will hold its Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show Wednesday, May 8, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe.

In addition to a luncheon and fashion show, the event will feature vendors, opportunity drawing prizes and more. This year’s event will be held under a tent at the “Field of Dreams,” the club’s new outdoor lawn venue. Hospitality co-chairs are Erika Fetter and Becky LeBret.

For tickets and more information, visit thecountryfriends.org

Regale in the Ranch

The Beach & Country Guild will hold the 7th Annual Regale in The Ranch fundraiser, “All You Need Is Love,” Saturday, May 18, 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe home of Mike and Ilene Lamb. The event features libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. The highlight of the evening is live entertainment under the stars from Beatles tribute band “4 Lads From Liverpool.”

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Tickets are available at www.beachandcountry.org.

Rancho Santa Fe Home and Garden Tour

The RSF Garden Club and RSF Historical Society invite the community to attend “Architecture In Bloom,” a “Mother’s Day Weekend Home & Gardren Tour” to be held Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event will feature open air trolleys to four private garden estates, food stands, arts & crafts marketplace, beer and wine, live music everywhere. The event will benefit nonprofits RSF Historical Society and RSF Garden Club.

For tickets and more information, visit .rsfgardenclub.org (858-756-1554) and rsfhs.org (858-756-9291).

‘A Witty Piano Concerto’

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus will present “A Witty Piano Concerto, Sibelius Symphony & Music with Film” May 4 at 7:30 p.m. and May 5 at 2 p.m. at Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego.

Steven Schick conducts Young Artists Winner and piano sensation 17-year-old Anne Liu in Camille Saint-Saens’ witty Piano Concerto No. 2. The program begins with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Julia Wolfe’s Fuel, accompanied by a Bill Morrison film, and concludes with Jean Sibelius’ mighty Symphony No. 5. A pre-concert lecture is given by Steven Schick one hour prior to each performance. For more information or to purchase tickets call 858-534-4637 or visit www.lajollasymphony.com.

Padres Pedal & Pints events to fight cancer

One of San Diego’s most impactful cancer research funding organizations, Padres Pedal the Cause, is kicking off 2019’s fundraising season with a goal to raise more than $3 million. The first fundraising event will be Padres Pedal & Pints, held 5-8 p.m., Thursday, April 18 at Culture Brewing Co., 111 Cedros Ave. Ste 200, Solana Beach.

The event includes brews, barbecue from Up in Smoke food truck, bike rides through Torrey Pines (two routes available: approximately 14 miles and 20 miles) that begin at 5:30 p.m. and opportunities to win a variety of cycling industry prize packs. Portions of proceeds from Up in Smoke and Culture Brewing Co. will be donated to Padres Pedal the Cause. This event is free to attend and open to the public. For more information, visit gopedal.org or view the event on Facebook at bit.ly/padrespedalpints

Mainly Mozart concert in RSF

Mainly Mozart Festival presents “Two Pianos - Eight Hands! Spotlight Chamber Music” Sunday, April 28, 5-7 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club (17025 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe).

The event offers works by Mozart, Saint-Saens and Rachmaninoff. Featuring pianists: Adam Golka, Anne-Marie McDermott, Pedja Muzijevic, Christopher O’Riley.

This performance includes a complimentary one-hour wine reception with light hors d’oeuvres.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/2JOvHMK or mainlymozart.org

Foreign Film: Raise the Red Lantern

Friday, April 19, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, Room 204. Free. Foreign Film: Raise the Red Lantern (China) Chinese with English subtitles. Drama, 1991, 2 h 5 min. A young woman becomes the fourth wife of a wealthy lord, and must learn to live with the strict rules and tensions within the household. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Concert to raise funds for Casas de Luz

Casas de Luz. Casas de Luz (Houses of Light) is a local nonprofit organization based in Solana Beach that was started in 2005 to build homes for needy families in Tijuana. It was created as a social action project of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito. When junior Vivienne Franke of Canyon Crest Academy heard about the program, she jumped right in and started a club on campus. She became an intern and then president of the on-campus club. To date, Casas de Luz has built more than 110 homes for families in six different communities.

A special fundraising event for Casas de Luz is being held on May 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. It’s a concert called “Viva la Luz!” and will feature local singer-songwriter Lee Coulter. Drinks, desserts and a silent auction will be included and babysitting is available.

Tickets are $25 each or four for $80 (babysitting extra). The event will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito at 1036 Solana Drive in Solana Beach. For tickets, go to vivalaluz.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are also available at the door for $30 each.

San Diego Kids Expo & Fair

San Diego Kids Expo & Fair will be held April 27-28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (O’Brien Hall).

The San Diego Kids Expo & Fair is a two-day event featuring an indoor expo with 150 companies and nonprofits that have products and services and things to do for kids. Kids can take a free train ride, play laser tag, take a swing in the batting cages, handle live animals, along with participating in other free activities. There is also an outdoor fair with rides like zip lines, walk on water bubbles, and jumpies. The Kids Expo is a non-profit event produced for kids.

Visit www.delmarfairgrounds.com and www.SanDiegoKidsExpo.com

Cinco de Mayo event in Balboa Park

Building on the incredible success of last year’s inaugural event, the Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Balboa Park is expanding to bring even more Mexican-themed music and dance performances, arts and crafts, and family-friendly activities on Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Set within both the historic Plaza de Panama and Spreckels Organ Pavilion, this year’s celebration once again features colorful horseback riders, traditional dance groups, a fashion show, strolling mariachis, hands-on activity booths for kids, authentic arts and crafts demonstrations by artisans from Mexico, food trucks, and a free concert event featuring Jarabe Mexicano.

For updates and full event details, visit www.balboaparkconservancy.org/cinco

31st Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow

The San Diego American Indian Health Center’s (SDAIHC) Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow will take place on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Balboa Park, on the southwest corner of Park Boulevard and Presidents Way.

This year is SDAIHC’s 40th Anniversary, which shares a story of strength and resilience within the local Native American population that will also be recognized at the 2019 Balboa Park Pow Wow.

Kumeyaay singers will open the event both days with their traditional Birds Songs. Gourd Dancing will follow and then the Grand Entry, which opens a day of Inter-Tribal Dancing. Vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, basketry, clothing and a variety of other crafts and goods. Food vendors will also be selling a variety of delectable items, including fry bread and Indian tacos. SDAIHC invites community members of all ages and backgrounds to attend this free, family-friendly event.

For more information, visit www.balboaparkpowwow.com

Volunteers needed to take furry friends on hikes

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the Helen Woodward Animal Center are looking for volunteers to take the Center’s dogs on hikes while their homes are being cleaned. The Furry Friends morning walks will take place once a month on the second Wednesday of each month in the early morning for an approximate one-hour walk.

Time frame to be determined. A tour of the Center and a training/orientation session will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2 at the Administration Building at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, 6461 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe.

To volunteer, fill out the application at bit.ly/2IzeOn3and to participate in the training/orientation, register at bit.ly/2XdXBDU Questions? Contact Trish Boaz, executive director of SDRVC at trish@sdrvc.org

Play: ‘The Servant of Two Masters’

The screwball comedy play The Servant of Two Masters is based on the original 1746 comedic play Servitore di Due Padroni by Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni. The production has been adapted by director AJ Knox and playwright Samantha Ginn for a new audience and a fresh cast, inspired by comedy classics like Airplane! and Monty Python. When the trickster Truffaldino (Ginn) signs on to serve two masters in the hope of double wages and double dinners, chaos and hilarity ensue. The production began Friday, April 5 and runs through Sunday, May 5. Tickets range from $25-$36 with discounts available for seniors, students and active military. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Saturday Matinee; and 2 p.m. Sunday Matinee. Tickets can be purchased in person at New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad, via (760) 433-3245 or newvillagearts.org

‘Graze at the Fields’ will showcase local food, drink and agriculture

From 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, San Diego County Farm Bureau will be hosting the first annual tasting and education event at the world-renowned Carlsbad Flower Fields, 5704 Paseo Del Norte. This event will include several stations each offering a unique small plate creatively prepared by San Diego chefs. Each plate will be faired with one of San Diego’s local beverages. Local growers of the ingredients used in each plate and the purveyors of the paired beverages will be available to talk with the public. Guests will receive conversation starters, be able to speak with an array of partners involved in agriculture and view static displays to learn more about what it’s like to farm in SD County. Tickets are $55, $45 for Friends of Farming and San Diego Country Farm Bureau members and can be purchased at sdfarmbureau.org/graze-at-the-fields For more information, contact event and marketing coordinator Taylor Zumstein at (760) 745-3023 or taylor@sdfarmbureau.org

FACE Foundation Bags & Baubles event

On Sunday, April 28, the San Diego-based nonprofit FACE Foundation will be holding its 9th annual shopping event of the season, Bags & Baubles. Held at a sprawling private Rancho Santa Fe estate from 1 – 5 p.m., this silent auction fundraiser raises proceeds for pets in need of life-saving veterinary care.

Bags & Baubles is a one-of-a-kind event that allows guests to shop for a cause while enjoying a fantastic day with fellow fashion-minded animal lovers. Each item up for bid has been donated to FACE Foundation and 100 percent of event proceeds will benefit pets facing “economic euthanasia,” when families are unable to afford life-saving treatment for their critically-injured or ill pets and are left with only one option – euthanasia. FACE is there to provide financial assistance and resources to families in need of a helping hand during these veterinary emergencies.

Registration for the 2019 event is open at www.bagsandbaubles.org.

19th annual Food and Wine Festival

The Junior League of San Diego is holding its 19th annual Food and Wine Festival from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. (beginning 1 p.m. for VIP members) Saturday, May 11 at Ellen Scripps Browing Park, 1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. An afterparty will take place at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St., from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Food and Wine Festival ticket not required for attendance). To purchase tickets, visit jlsd.org/food-and-wine/ For more information, visit jlsd.org

Tuesday Night Comics

Tuesday Night Comics brings San Diegans the comedic entertainment of Mark Christopher Lawrence, as he taps into his extensive list of comedian friends and shares the North Coast Repertory Theatre stage with them. The show is made up of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, etc. Featured comedians in addition to Lawrence are Shawn Rohlf, Robert G. Lee, Mike Kadir and Erik Rivera. The comedy night takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $27, $3 discount for seniors, students, military and educators. 6:30 p.m. Happy Hour with $3 beers and free appetizers. This event is rated “R.” To contact the box office, call (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org

From Reel to “Real”: Keeping Survivor Stories Alive

The Jewish Federation of San Diego County will host the annual Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Commemoration event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. Hundreds will gather to observe this occasion including Holocaust survivors, families and children. The program will feature prayers, songs, a candle-lighting ceremony and other presentations. The theme for this year’s program is “From Reel to ‘Real’: Keeping Survivor Stories Alive.” Featured speaker, Heather Maio-Smith, managing director at Conscience Display, will share real examples of the groundbreaking natural-language software used to create interactive digital storytelling. Free and open to the public. For more information, contact Lisa McGuigan at (925) 858-9995. jewishinsandiego.org/yomhashoah

Photography Hike Planned

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC), in partnership with Heaviland Landscape Management, is planning a guided nature photography hike for free with Heaviland’s landscape designer Bryal Hilton. The hike will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27 at Piedras Pintadas Trailhead. This 3.8-mile loop hike provides opportunities for photographers of all levels to practice their skills and experience the beauty of Bernardo Bay near Lake Hodges—an important habitat refuge for many native and migratory animal species. Directions are available with registration at sdrvcaprilphotohike.eventbrite.com

USO Gala

USO San Diego’s 78th Annual Stars and Stripes Gala “Stand Up for Liberty” will take place on Saturday, May 18, at the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina. Ernest Rady, philanthropist, businessman and entrepreneur, will receive the America Eagle Award, and Gary Sinise, Academy Award winner and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, will receive the Patriot Award.

For ticket information, visit www.usosandiego.org/gala-2019.

Chelsea Clinton among UCSD panel guests

First daughter Chelsea Clinton, Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo and astrophysicist Jedidah Isler will be the panelists at this year’s UC San Diego’s Women in Leadership program hosted by UCSD’s Sally Ride Science on May 22.

“Women in Leadership celebrates Sally’s life by reflecting on the things she cared about,” said Tam O’Shaughnessy, Sally Ride’s life partner and co-founder of Sally Ride Science, who conceived the series.

The event, 6:30 p.m. May 22 at UCSD’s Price Center, is free and open to the public with pre-registration (https://bit.ly/2CioA9w). At 3:30 p.m., Clinton will hold a book signing at the university bookstore.

11th Annual International Documentary Film Series

Join the International Rescue Committee in San Diego for the 11th Annual International Documentary Film Series this May. Every year, unique perspectives from around the world come to San Diego for IRC’s International Documentary Film Series. From the frontlines of conflict to rebuilding life in a new country, these films take an honest look at the reality of the refugee experience. Each screening is followed by a Q&A discussion with an expert on the film’s subject area.

All films will be shown at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park, and ticket sales go toward funding IRC programs in San Diego. Visit rescue.org/films for more details and to make advanced ticket purchases.

Cirque du Soleil Volta

Cirque du Soleil Volta runs at the Del Mar Fairgrounds now through May 5. Show times are either 4:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

Energetic, urban and contemporary, Volta is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-seen-before under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world. Driven by a stirring melodic score and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, Volta is about finding yourself and unveiling your personal powers.

For more information and tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/usa/san-diego/volta/buy-tickets

Equestrian Performance

The 74th annual Del Mar National Horse Show is underway, with “Night of the Horse,” at 7 p.m. on April 20 in the Del Mar Arena at Del Mar Fairgrounds, located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.